All Ounabara Vocational School Quiz Answers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Give Ichiban's personality a big boost with the Ounabara Vocational School in Infinite Wealth.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth may take players to a brand-new country, but that doesn't mean several old stand-bys aren't still around. That includes the Ounabara Vocational School, which has opened up a branch in Hawaii and provides Ichiban Kasuga with another opportunity to improve his personality by acing quizzes on everything from sports to worldwide landmarks. These quizzes cost money, which can be at a premium at the start of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so you may want to have a cheat sheet handy with all of the answers. Below, you'll find exactly that, with a full breakdown of each quiz.
It's important to note upfront that you need to correctly answer three of the five questions every quiz gives you. However, 10 questions could be asked for each category. It's impossible to say which of those 10 questions you'll get, so we'll list out all 10 answers. There are some questions that you'll need to choose a picture. We will note those questions below so that you know to look for the described item. Finally, we're only including the answers to each question so that these lists don't become overly long.
All Ounabara Vocational Quiz Answers
The first quiz you'll need to take as part of the main story will unlock the option to take further tests and be free of charge. Future tests will cost extra money, so don't get used to the discount. That said, with the answer key below, you should have no problem running through the quizzes without spending too much money.
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 Quiz
- Diamond Head
- Pacific Bluefin Tuna
- Sugarcane
- Jumping Flea
- Plumeria
- Shaka Sign
- Malasada
- Image showing brown meat with rice and greens
- It was man-made
- Image showing a wreath of colorful red flowers
Reward: Passion +30 and Charisma +30
Sports Proficiency Quiz
Cost: $300
- Crouch start
- Gutter
- Break Shot
- They help carry the ball
- 15m
- 85 points
- Image with two fingers wrapping the ball on the outside of the ball
- Image with long-bladed, short-boot skates
- Putter
- Traveling
Reward: Passion +30 and Confidence +30
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1 Quiz
Cost: $500
- King Kamehameha Day
- Surfing
- Humuhumunkunukuapua'a
- Mu'umu'u
- Chicken
- Astronomical objects
- Nene
- S
- Kilauea
- Maui
Reward: Passion +50 and Charisma +50
Marine Life Quiz
- To regulate salt concentrations
- Image of orange and white striped fish
- Penguin
- Eyes
- Orca
- The alternate which half of their brain sleeps
- Footballfish
- Emperor penguin
- Plankton
- Blue Whale
Reward: Confidence +50 and Kindness +50
Alcohol Expertise Quiz
- Rum
- Winery
- Image of a tall, thin glass (flute glass)
- The angel's share
- Hops
- Image of a blue-colored cocktail (Blue-Hawaii)
- Martini
- It is easier to prepare
- How much whisky to pour
- Ice
Reward: Style +120
World Landmarks Quiz
- Image with a glass pyramid in front of a building
- Buckingham Palace
- Pigeon
- To protect them from sunlight
- Big Ben
- It went a long time without a building permit
- Image of a tall, white arch
- Temple
- A gladiatorial arena
- A torch
Reward: Passion +30 and Intellect +30
Muscular Science Quiz
- Broccoli
- French press
- Protein
- Within 30 minutes after exercising
- Banana
- Breast
- Stretch and relax the affected muscles
- Push-up
- Quadriceps
- F1 Racing
Reward: Passion +60 and Confidence +60
Gardening Proficiency Quiz
- Image of hedge clippers with long, wooden handles and straight blades
- 3
- Image of green, leafy plant in white bowl
- Morning Glory
- Mint
- Image of a pink flower in foreground and white flowers in the background
- Image of eight spots with three seeds per spot (point seeding)
- Image of reddish pink rose
- April to June
- Image of several pinkish plants with petals curving upward
Reward: Kindness +30 and Style +30
Underworld Studies Quiz
- Image of Rikiya Shimabukuro (short hair, colorful shirt)
- The Snake Flower Triad
- Osaka Talent
- Image of Dojima Family Crest (Silver, right angles over a silver design)
- Yukiio Terada
- Image of a red and black tattoo of angry god Fudo Myoo
- 18
- Image of an older man with short, grey hair, yellow kimono, and gray goatee
- The Kiljin Clan
- Cabaret Grand
Reward: Confidence +120
SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Quiz
- AiAi
- Image of an arcade cabinet with a racing seat
- Image of pink UFO catcher
- Image of Dreamcast with first controller port plugged in
- Image of a girl with short red hair holding an apple
- Visual Memory Unit
- Hang-On
- Rings
- Image of Virtua Fighter on the Saturn (polygonal fighters holding up hands)
- Moon Division
Reward: Confidence +30 and Charisma +30
SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Quiz
- Image of a man wearing orange wristbands and flexing
- Image of an arcade cabinet with a large sphere cockpit
- Master System
- Image of a black, three-button controller
- Tornado
- Image of a large black console with a screen in the center
- March 19
- Jungle Island
- United Kingdom of Edinburgh
- 100 cm
Reward: Confidence +50 and Charisma +50
Honolulu City Proficiency Quiz
- Image of a long rectangular plate of sushi (Spider roll)
- Aloha Beach
- Crazy Eats
- Dolls & Devils
- Ocean Boys
- Image of pink flamingos
- Al-Happy
- Ryukai Shrine
- Image of a trolley
- Revolve Bar
Reward: Passion +60 and Charisma +60
Gem Proficiency Quiz
- Image of a ruby (red gem)
- Tourmaline
- Later alphabet
- Pearl
- K24
- Amber
- Image of an emerald (green gem)
- They can break when struck with a hammer
- Sapphire
- Engagement ring
Reward: +120
Sujimon Mastery Quiz
- Nicotine Smog
- Rep the Set
- Image of a Drunkabout (Man in a white shirt, holding a beer with a tie around his head)
- Image of a Beach Baller (Man inside of a beach ball)
- Grows gigantic
- Image of Blackmailer Daemon (Large man in a black shirt holding a knife)
- Oil Drum
- Iron Pipe
- He gives presents
- Eats the shield
Reward: Kindness +60 and Style +60
Mathematics Quiz
- 21
- 12.3 + 3.7
- 720 degrees
- 2
- 55 minutes
- Image of four horizontal squares and three vertical squares making a cross shape
- 10 minutes
- 27
- 35
- 14
Reward: Intellect +120
Outer Space Quiz
- 1 billion yen
- Ice
- About 10 years
- Messier
- Natto
- The moon
- Halley's Comet
- The rates of rotation and revolution are the same
- A black hole
- Venus
Reward: Kindness +120
World History Quiz
- The G7 Summit
- Alfred Nobel
- Image of a woman looking forward (Mona Lisa)
- Image of a man wearing a curly white wig
- Katsushika Hokusai
- I think, therefore I am
- Observation Astronomy
- Image of a light brown building with two towers (Notre-Dame)
- Inca Empire
- Symphony of Fate
Trivia King Tier 2 Quiz
- Image of a green lizard with curled tail and large eyes, sitting on a branch
- Pizza Margherita
- Turn to stone
- Backdraft
- Bread
- Image of tapioca boba tea
- Onion
- Zeus
- Vincent van Gogh
- Pumpkin
Reward: Charisma +30, Kindness +30 and Intellect +30
Trivia King Tier 1 Quiz
- Parkour
- 10
- Doctor
- Trumpet
- Earth's magnetic field
- Heart
- Seafloor
- Lowest calorific value
- Baking Soa
- Safety First Movement
Reward: Charisma +60, Kindness +60, and Intellect +60
Trivia King Special Tier Quiz
Cost: $1000
- Egg incubation temperature
- Because of the way it reacts with cotton
- Tetrodotoxin
- G
- The sunlight turns them darker
- Helico + pter
- Coupe
- Their mucus can dissolve metal
- Horse-tail hair
- They swallon rocks to crush the food
Reward: Charisma +90, Intellect +90, and Kindness +90
Ounabara Proficiency Quiz
This quiz only unlocks once the previous 20 quizzes are passed. You cannot fail a single question and the quiz takes five questions from a random mix of all of the previous questions. Fortunately, if you do all of this at once, you should be well-prepared to compllete this quiz with relative ease.
Reward: Passion +100, Confidence +100, and Style +100
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.