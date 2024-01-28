All Ounabara Vocational School Quiz Answers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth may take players to a brand-new country, but that doesn't mean several old stand-bys aren't still around. That includes the Ounabara Vocational School, which has opened up a branch in Hawaii and provides Ichiban Kasuga with another opportunity to improve his personality by acing quizzes on everything from sports to worldwide landmarks. These quizzes cost money, which can be at a premium at the start of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so you may want to have a cheat sheet handy with all of the answers. Below, you'll find exactly that, with a full breakdown of each quiz.

It's important to note upfront that you need to correctly answer three of the five questions every quiz gives you. However, 10 questions could be asked for each category. It's impossible to say which of those 10 questions you'll get, so we'll list out all 10 answers. There are some questions that you'll need to choose a picture. We will note those questions below so that you know to look for the described item. Finally, we're only including the answers to each question so that these lists don't become overly long.

All Ounabara Vocational Quiz Answers

(Photo: Sega)



The first quiz you'll need to take as part of the main story will unlock the option to take further tests and be free of charge. Future tests will cost extra money, so don't get used to the discount. That said, with the answer key below, you should have no problem running through the quizzes without spending too much money.

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 Quiz

Diamond Head

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Sugarcane

Jumping Flea

Plumeria

Shaka Sign

Malasada

Image showing brown meat with rice and greens

It was man-made

Image showing a wreath of colorful red flowers

Reward: Passion +30 and Charisma +30

Sports Proficiency Quiz

Cost: $300

Crouch start

Gutter

Break Shot

They help carry the ball

15m

85 points

Image with two fingers wrapping the ball on the outside of the ball

Image with long-bladed, short-boot skates

Putter

Traveling

Reward: Passion +30 and Confidence +30

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1 Quiz

Cost: $500

King Kamehameha Day

Surfing

Humuhumunkunukuapua'a

Mu'umu'u

Chicken

Astronomical objects

Nene

S

Kilauea

Maui

Reward: Passion +50 and Charisma +50

Marine Life Quiz

To regulate salt concentrations

Image of orange and white striped fish

Penguin

Eyes

Orca

The alternate which half of their brain sleeps

Footballfish

Emperor penguin

Plankton

Blue Whale

Reward: Confidence +50 and Kindness +50

Alcohol Expertise Quiz

Rum

Winery

Image of a tall, thin glass (flute glass)

The angel's share

Hops

Image of a blue-colored cocktail (Blue-Hawaii)

Martini

It is easier to prepare

How much whisky to pour

Ice

Reward: Style +120

World Landmarks Quiz

Image with a glass pyramid in front of a building

Buckingham Palace

Pigeon

To protect them from sunlight

Big Ben

It went a long time without a building permit

Image of a tall, white arch

Temple

A gladiatorial arena

A torch

Reward: Passion +30 and Intellect +30

Muscular Science Quiz

Broccoli

French press

Protein

Within 30 minutes after exercising

Banana

Breast

Stretch and relax the affected muscles

Push-up

Quadriceps

F1 Racing

Reward: Passion +60 and Confidence +60

Gardening Proficiency Quiz

Image of hedge clippers with long, wooden handles and straight blades

3

Image of green, leafy plant in white bowl

Morning Glory

Mint

Image of a pink flower in foreground and white flowers in the background

Image of eight spots with three seeds per spot (point seeding)

Image of reddish pink rose

April to June

Image of several pinkish plants with petals curving upward

Reward: Kindness +30 and Style +30

Underworld Studies Quiz

Image of Rikiya Shimabukuro (short hair, colorful shirt)

The Snake Flower Triad

Osaka Talent

Image of Dojima Family Crest (Silver, right angles over a silver design)

Yukiio Terada

Image of a red and black tattoo of angry god Fudo Myoo

18

Image of an older man with short, grey hair, yellow kimono, and gray goatee

The Kiljin Clan

Cabaret Grand

Reward: Confidence +120

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Quiz

AiAi

Image of an arcade cabinet with a racing seat

Image of pink UFO catcher

Image of Dreamcast with first controller port plugged in

Image of a girl with short red hair holding an apple

Visual Memory Unit

Hang-On

Rings

Image of Virtua Fighter on the Saturn (polygonal fighters holding up hands)

Moon Division

Reward: Confidence +30 and Charisma +30

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Quiz

Image of a man wearing orange wristbands and flexing

Image of an arcade cabinet with a large sphere cockpit

Master System

Image of a black, three-button controller

Tornado

Image of a large black console with a screen in the center

March 19

Jungle Island

United Kingdom of Edinburgh

100 cm

Reward: Confidence +50 and Charisma +50

Honolulu City Proficiency Quiz

Image of a long rectangular plate of sushi (Spider roll)

Aloha Beach

Crazy Eats

Dolls & Devils

Ocean Boys

Image of pink flamingos

Al-Happy

Ryukai Shrine

Image of a trolley

Revolve Bar

Reward: Passion +60 and Charisma +60

Gem Proficiency Quiz

Image of a ruby (red gem)

Tourmaline

Later alphabet

Pearl

K24

Amber

Image of an emerald (green gem)

They can break when struck with a hammer

Sapphire

Engagement ring

Reward: +120

Sujimon Mastery Quiz

Nicotine Smog

Rep the Set

Image of a Drunkabout (Man in a white shirt, holding a beer with a tie around his head)

Image of a Beach Baller (Man inside of a beach ball)

Grows gigantic

Image of Blackmailer Daemon (Large man in a black shirt holding a knife)

Oil Drum

Iron Pipe

He gives presents

Eats the shield

Reward: Kindness +60 and Style +60

Mathematics Quiz

21

12.3 + 3.7

720 degrees

2

55 minutes

Image of four horizontal squares and three vertical squares making a cross shape

10 minutes

27

35

14

Reward: Intellect +120

Outer Space Quiz

1 billion yen

Ice

About 10 years

Messier

Natto

The moon

Halley's Comet

The rates of rotation and revolution are the same

A black hole

Venus

Reward: Kindness +120

World History Quiz

The G7 Summit

Alfred Nobel

Image of a woman looking forward (Mona Lisa)

Image of a man wearing a curly white wig

Katsushika Hokusai

I think, therefore I am

Observation Astronomy

Image of a light brown building with two towers (Notre-Dame)

Inca Empire

Symphony of Fate

Trivia King Tier 2 Quiz

Image of a green lizard with curled tail and large eyes, sitting on a branch

Pizza Margherita

Turn to stone



Backdraft

Bread

Image of tapioca boba tea

Onion

Zeus

Vincent van Gogh

Pumpkin

Reward: Charisma +30, Kindness +30 and Intellect +30

Trivia King Tier 1 Quiz

Parkour

10

Doctor

Trumpet

Earth's magnetic field

Heart

Seafloor

Lowest calorific value

Baking Soa

Safety First Movement

Reward: Charisma +60, Kindness +60, and Intellect +60

Trivia King Special Tier Quiz

Cost: $1000

Egg incubation temperature

Because of the way it reacts with cotton

Tetrodotoxin

G

The sunlight turns them darker

Helico + pter

Coupe

Their mucus can dissolve metal

Horse-tail hair

They swallon rocks to crush the food

Reward: Charisma +90, Intellect +90, and Kindness +90

Ounabara Proficiency Quiz

This quiz only unlocks once the previous 20 quizzes are passed. You cannot fail a single question and the quiz takes five questions from a random mix of all of the previous questions. Fortunately, if you do all of this at once, you should be well-prepared to compllete this quiz with relative ease.

Reward: Passion +100, Confidence +100, and Style +100

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.