When Do You Unlock Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

One of the standout features in Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the job system. Using it, players could switch their party members into different ridiculous professions, giving them access to all kinds of new abilities and attacks. Fortunately, the system returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and expands on it with several new jobs. However, the mechanic isn't unlocked out of the gate. You'll need to progress through several hours of main story quests before unlocking the feature, so if you want to know exactly when the job system unlocks in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you'll find that information below.

What Chapter Unlocks Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

(Photo: RGG Studio)

You will unlock the job system in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth during Chapter 5. During that chapter, you'll get a Substory called "Let's Get Alo-Happy" where you'll learn about the job system and be able to start unlocking new jobs. That means you'll need to work through quite a chunk of the story before it opens up. Fortunately, Infinite Wealth's starting jobs give you a good base to build from, so you're not being left out to dry. It's also worth noting that most of the side content won't have opened up by that point, so it's unlikely you'll really need the new jobs before then anyway.

That said, it is a bit of a strange decision from developer RGG Studio to hold the mechanic back for so long. After all, protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is very familiar with jobs from the last game, so locking them behind several hours of the story doesn't make a ton of sense. Fortunately, when it does open up, you'll be able to quickly pick up most of the jobs and start building the team of your dreams.

All Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There are 25 total jobs in the base version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. If you preordered the game or decide to purchase the DLC separately, you get two more jobs. Below, is a full list of every job and how to unlock them:

Male Jobs

Freelancer (Ichiban only) – Default job for Ichiban

Hero (Ichiban only) – Unlocked through story progression

Sujimancer (Ichiban only) – Unlocked after defeating the first Discreet Four member in a Sujimon battle

Dragon of Dojima (Kiryu only) – Default job for Kiryu

Cabbie (Tomizawa only) – Default job for Tomizawa

Detective (Adachi only) – Default job for Adachi

Homeless Guy (Nanba only) – Default job for Nanba

Gangster (Zhao only) – Default job for Zhao

Hitman (Joongi only) – Default job for Joongi

Aquanaut – Diving Tour at Alo-Happy (Requires Kindness Lv. 1)

Action Star – Parasailing Experience at Alo-Happy (Requires Charisma Lv. 4)

Desperado – Water Gun Shooting at Alo-Happy (Requires Style Lv. 5)

Pyrodancer – Fire Dancing Exhibition at Alo-Happy (Requires Passion Lv. 3)

Samurai – Trolley Tour at Alo-Happy (Requires Confidence Lv. 5)

Host – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama

Breaker – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama

Chef – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama

Linebacker – DLC job (Requires Confidence Lv. 5)

Female Jobs