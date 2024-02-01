When Do You Unlock Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's job system won't unlock until you hit a specific chapter.
One of the standout features in Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the job system. Using it, players could switch their party members into different ridiculous professions, giving them access to all kinds of new abilities and attacks. Fortunately, the system returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and expands on it with several new jobs. However, the mechanic isn't unlocked out of the gate. You'll need to progress through several hours of main story quests before unlocking the feature, so if you want to know exactly when the job system unlocks in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you'll find that information below.
What Chapter Unlocks Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?
You will unlock the job system in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth during Chapter 5. During that chapter, you'll get a Substory called "Let's Get Alo-Happy" where you'll learn about the job system and be able to start unlocking new jobs. That means you'll need to work through quite a chunk of the story before it opens up. Fortunately, Infinite Wealth's starting jobs give you a good base to build from, so you're not being left out to dry. It's also worth noting that most of the side content won't have opened up by that point, so it's unlikely you'll really need the new jobs before then anyway.
That said, it is a bit of a strange decision from developer RGG Studio to hold the mechanic back for so long. After all, protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is very familiar with jobs from the last game, so locking them behind several hours of the story doesn't make a ton of sense. Fortunately, when it does open up, you'll be able to quickly pick up most of the jobs and start building the team of your dreams.
All Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
There are 25 total jobs in the base version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. If you preordered the game or decide to purchase the DLC separately, you get two more jobs. Below, is a full list of every job and how to unlock them:
Male Jobs
- Freelancer (Ichiban only) – Default job for Ichiban
- Hero (Ichiban only) – Unlocked through story progression
- Sujimancer (Ichiban only) – Unlocked after defeating the first Discreet Four member in a Sujimon battle
- Dragon of Dojima (Kiryu only) – Default job for Kiryu
- Cabbie (Tomizawa only) – Default job for Tomizawa
- Detective (Adachi only) – Default job for Adachi
- Homeless Guy (Nanba only) – Default job for Nanba
- Gangster (Zhao only) – Default job for Zhao
- Hitman (Joongi only) – Default job for Joongi
- Aquanaut – Diving Tour at Alo-Happy (Requires Kindness Lv. 1)
- Action Star – Parasailing Experience at Alo-Happy (Requires Charisma Lv. 4)
- Desperado – Water Gun Shooting at Alo-Happy (Requires Style Lv. 5)
- Pyrodancer – Fire Dancing Exhibition at Alo-Happy (Requires Passion Lv. 3)
- Samurai – Trolley Tour at Alo-Happy (Requires Confidence Lv. 5)
- Host – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama
- Breaker – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama
- Chef – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama
- Linebacker – DLC job (Requires Confidence Lv. 5)
Female Jobs
- Heiress (Chitose only) – Default job for Chitose
- Assassin (Seonhee only) – Default job for Seonhee
- Barmaid (Saeko only) – Default job for Saeko
- Kunoichi – Yoga on the Shore at Alo-Happy (Requires Intellect Lv. 5)
- Housekeeper – Duty-Free Shopping at Al-Happy (Requires Kindness Lv. 4)
- Geodancer – Hula Exhibition at Alo-Happy (Requires Passion Lv. 1)
- Idol – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama
- Night Queen – Unlocked after visiting Alo-Happy for the first time in Yokohama
- Tennis Ace – DLC job (Requires Charisma Lv. 5)