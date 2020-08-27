Little Nightmares II Release Date Revealed in First Ever Gameplay Trailer

Today during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live revealed the world's first look at the gameplay of Little Nightmares II, one of the most highly-anticipated announced horror games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And as you would expect, the game, gameplay-wise, looks very much like its predecessor, which is to say highly influenced by one of the best puzzle platformers of all time: Inside.

In addition to revealing our first look at gameplay, Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios revealed the game's release date: February 11 2021. The game is also coming to to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's no word when these versions will arrive.

"Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower," reads an official pitch of the game. "With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?"

Little Nightmares II is a sequel to 2017's Little Nightmares, one of the best horror games of the generation. The follow-up, like the predecessor, will be developed by French studio Tarsier Studios.

Little Nightmares II is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official key features:

Play a Thrilling Suspense Adventure that Will Give You the Creeps – Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil.

Discover a Fantastical Horror World Corrupted by The Signal Tower – Escape a world that’s rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world.

Rekindle Your Dormant Heroic Child to Save Six from the Darkness – Six is fading from this world and her only hope is to guide Mono to the Signal Tower. In this world of nightmares, you are her only beacon of hope. Can you muster the courage to fend off your tormenters, and co-operate with Six to somehow make sense of The Signal Tower?

