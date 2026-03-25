Lord of the Rings Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch 2

March 25th is known as Tolkien Reading Day, a time to celebrate the iconic works of the beloved fantasy author. And this year, celebrations are extra enthusiastic as today marks 25 years from the theatrical debut of The Fellowship of the Ring. We’ve already learned there will be a new Lord of the Rings movie after The Hunt for Gollum and new 25th anniversary merch. Now, the most recent Lord of the Rings game is dropping a new and improved Switch 2 edition for fans to enjoy.

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It’s no secret that the cozy Lord of the Rings game got off to a bit of a tough start. Tales of the Shire was released in July 2025 after quite a few delays, and many felt that the game still needed a bit more polish. But it has found a dedicated fan base among cozy gamers and Tolkien fans alike (myself included). And now, Tales of the Shire is releasing a new and improved Switch 2 edition, available today in honor of Tolkien Reading Day.

Tales of the Shire Gets Free Switch 2 Upgrade

Image courtesy of Weta Workshop

Tales of the Shire is a cozy life sim set in the Shire. Players step into the shoes, er, feet of their own Hobbit avatar, freshly arrived in Bywater. Together with some familiar faces, you’re tasked with helping the locals ensure their village retains its status. Along the way, you forage, farm, and cook your way to fast friendships in your new home. The game has a relatively short but sweet story with quite a few fun cameos. But it can be a bit divisive with visuals, particularly on the Nintendo Switch. And that makes the new Switch 2 upgrade especially exciting.

Like most Switch 2 editions, the new version of Tales of the Shire comes with enhanced resolution and improved frame rates. The game’s watercolor style will no doubt benefit from sharper resolution, and even fans like me would welcome smoother frame rates for the game. You can get a look at the Switch 2 version in action with the release trailer below, which shows cozy life in Bywater at its best:

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Along with the enhancements for the Switch 2 edition, Tales of the Shire has seen quite a few patches since launch. That means that this should be the best version yet. That said, it doesn’t sound like the game will make use of Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for decorating, something that cozy games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have done to great effect.

Tales of the Shire is the first Lord of the Rings game to get a dedicated Switch 2 edition. With any luck, we could one day see it joined by other iconic games like Shadow of Mordor, which could finally arrive on the Switch family of consoles thanks to the enhanced processing power of the Switch 2. But for now, it’s time for Tales of the Shire fans to settle in for second playthrough.

The Switch 2 edition of Tales of the Shire is available now in the Nintendo eShop. If you already own Tales of the Shire, the Switch 2 upgrade is entirely free. For those who’ve yet to experience life in Bywater, the Switch 2 edition of Tales of the Shire costs $34.99. That’s the same as the full price cost on the original Switch.

Have you played Tales of the Shire yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!