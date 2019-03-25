‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ Isn’t Associated With Amazon’s Upcoming TV Series

Today German developer and publisher Daedalic Entertainment announced a new game based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe, dubbed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Details on the project are currently a bit scarce, but we do know it’s still a few years off, and won’t arrive until 2021. Further, we know it will release on PC and consoles. And now, thanks to a new interview between Daedalic and PCGamesN, we now also know a little bit more.

When asked when the game was set, Daedalic Entertainment CEO, Carsten Fichtelmann and head of business development, Jonas Husges, revealed the game’s starting point is the books, and won’t have any association with the upcoming TV series being made by Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a different venture [to the upcoming Amazon series],” said Husges. “It’s the same universe, it’s Middle-Earth, but our starting point is the books.”

“There are so many new stories,” added Fichtelmann. “You have the book and it will be the same time frame. But you’ll definitely learn more about Gollum.”

Meanwhile, the pair also revealed why the team opted on Tolkien’s beloved fantasy series.

“For us, as a company that normally puts storytelling upfront as an important feature for our games, the idea of having Gollum in the centre of our story, and all of the conflicts the protagonist has – constantly having two voices talking to him – makes this a quite good starting point,” said Fichtelmann.

“I think most companies may have a different approach, making these decisions,” added Husges. “They usually come from, ‘we want to do this sort of fighting game.’ And then he wouldn’t be a good fit. But we thought about what would be a good story, what would be a good character for the game. Then we decided, ‘okay then, we want to do an action-adventure.’ What would be good game mechanics to make you experience that character in the world?”

Lastly, the pair revealed stealth will be a big part of the game, but there will also be different gameplay mechanics involved that go beyond just fighting and sneaking.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is poised to release sometime in 2021. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!