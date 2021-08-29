The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War Release Date Revealed

✖

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, the upcoming mobile strategy video game from NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, has officially announced that it will release for mobile devices, iOS and Android both, on September 23rd. Relatively little has been seen of the title since it was first announced last year, but it appears to largely be about building armies and fortifications for iconic Lord of the Rings factions like Gondor and Mordor to then take on other armies and fortifications. A tried-and-true design for mobile games, but with Lord of the Rings flavor.

"Based on their choices to side with good or evil, players can build either Fellowships or Warbands, and collaborate with other members on razor-sharp attack plans and deeply fortified defenses against their rivals," a description of gameplay from NetEase reads in part. "Fans will cultivate the bonds of these alliances on the battlefield, all with the goal of expanding territories via the game’s tile-based map design. With the diverse terrains and waters of Middle-earth divided and represented by these tiles, each action-packed victory will claim another piece for the alliance, while each defeat will result in a loss of land."

📢 The wait will soon be over, Tacticians. Your faction, your Fellowship, and your future fame await you in Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War will be released on the 23rd of September 2021 for all of Europe, America, Oceania and Southeast Asia. #LOTRRisetoWar pic.twitter.com/8IMKmjpkUl — NetEase Games_EN (@NetEaseGames_EN) August 25, 2021

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players," said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase, Inc, back when the title was first announced. "With our deep mobile game development experience, world class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings."

As noted above, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is set to release for mobile devices, both iOS and Android, on September 23rd. Interested players can pre-register now for the platform of their choice. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Lord of the Rings franchise right here.

