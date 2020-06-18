The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War Announced

✖

WB Games has announced a new mobile strategy game based on The Lord of the Rings. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is being developed in collaboration with NetEase, Inc. Rise to War is set during the Third Age of Middle-earth, and WB Games has noted that the title will feature a number of familiar characters and locations from the original live-action film trilogy. Little else has been revealed about the game at this time, but it should offer an interesting take on the universe adapted in the films, so fans of the franchise should keep an eye out for more information in the coming weeks.

In a press release, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad spoke highly of the collaboration with NetEase, Inc.

“With NetEase, we have an excellent partner for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War bringing gamers the mobile experience in this rich universe they are looking for,” said Haddad. “This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of Middle-earth while utilizing their strategic skills in battle.”

Over the years, a number of Lord of the Rings video game adaptations have been offered from WB Games. Several of these offerings have been released on iOS and Android devices, including 2017's Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. Like Rise to War, Shadow of War was a strategy game, but it's unknown whether or not the two games will feature any other connective tissue. Unfortunately, that game was removed from both the Apple and Google Play stores just over a year ago. Thankfully the new game should help fill the void for Lord of the Rings fans!

It's not currently known when fans can expect to see the title, as a release window has not been announced as of this writing.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.