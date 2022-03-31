Lost Ark Update Fixes Proving Grounds and Chat Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Lost Ark's latest weekly update dropped this week with some fixes for the much larger release that came not long ago. That means we've now gotten some adjustments for things like the Competitive Proving Grounds PvP feature as well as other PvP improvements and a solution for a text problem where chat was spilling out of the text box it's normally housed in. Lost Ark developer Smilegate RPG shared a set of patch notes alongside this update to detail what, exactly, had changed.

The patch notes are brief, but that's to be expected following last week's update which included several new features and bits of content for players to check out. The notes for this week's update dealt primarily with the Competitive Proving Grounds feature with a bit more tacked on, too.

Those notes can be seen in full below with the update out already for PC players to download if they haven't already.

Lost Ark March 31st Update

Fixed an issue where players were starting at Bronze Rank instead of Silver Rank (1500 MMR) in the Competitive Proving Grounds. Players that have already kicked off their Competitive Proving Grounds season will see a positive adjustment made to their MMR. This bump of 250 will close the gap for players who started their season at 1250 MMR instead of the updated 1500 MMR. Players who are just beginning their season will automatically start at 1500.

Fixed an issue where the OT timer was not appearing during PvP matches.

Fixed an issue where chat text could be unsuitably altered or displayed outside of the chat box.

Improved the [Weekly] Battle Item Bundle so that players can now select their preferred battle item chests instead of receiving a random grant.

🥈 Proving Grounds Rank Adjustment

📦 Battle Item Bundle Improvement

⏲️ PvP OT Timer Fix

⌨️ Text Box Abuse Fix



Weekly Patch Notes!

🗒️ https://t.co/8RXntIERHI pic.twitter.com/yiVs9FG6wl — Lost Ark (@playlostark) March 30, 2022

While this update was released not long ago, Lost Ark's devs said on Thursday that the game had to be taken offline briefly so that servers could be restarted to address some other issues that needed investigating. Those issues have apparently been resolved, however, so the servers are back up and running once more.