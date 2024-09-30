Luigi's Mansion Games Get Big Discount Ahead of Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A pair of Luigi's Mansion games on Nintendo Switch have been discounted heavily ahead of Halloween. Since 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 has been available on Switch and has arguably been one of the most popular games for the platform. As a result, Nintendo opted to port over Luigi's Mansion 2 earlier this year, which finally unshackled it from the confines of the Nintendo 3DS. Now, both of these games happen to be on sale at a perfect time.

Over at Woot, both Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 have seen their prices slashed by a considerable amount. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has seen its value cut by 25% and is now retailing for only $45. Conversely, Luigi's Mansion 3 has received a larger price drop of 33% and is now being sold for $40. If you're unfamiliar with Woot, it happens to be a subsidiary of Amazon, which means that those with Prime memberships can also get free shipping on their orders.

While these discounts might not make Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 "cheap", the discounts are quite notable as Nintendo Switch games pretty much never go on sale. Despite being roughly five years old, Luigi's Mansion 3 has continued to regularly retail for $60, as Nintendo never permanently drops the price of its games. As a result, this offer is one of the best you can get for these titles and should be taken advantage of before stock is out.

If you're unfamiliar with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 and would like to learn more, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

"The magical Dark Moon that hangs over Evershade Valley seems to calm the ghosts that live there. But when it suddenly breaks apart, the once-friendly ghosts become unruly! Luigi must stumble into action and find his courage to restore the Dark Moon to its rightful place in the sky."

Luigi's Mansion 3

"Luigi's invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Slam, blow away, and vacuum up ghosts with the all-new Poltergust G-00, and join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous boss on each themed floor. And that's just the Last Resort. Enter the ScareScraper for 8-player local wireless or online co-op gameplay."