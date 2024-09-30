Luigi's Mansion Games Get Big Discount Ahead of Halloween

Grab Luigi's Mansion 2 and 3 for less while you can!

By Logan Moore

A pair of Luigi's Mansion games on Nintendo Switch have been discounted heavily ahead of Halloween. Since 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 has been available on Switch and has arguably been one of the most popular games for the platform. As a result, Nintendo opted to port over Luigi's Mansion 2 earlier this year, which finally unshackled it from the confines of the Nintendo 3DS. Now, both of these games happen to be on sale at a perfect time. 

Over at Woot, both Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 have seen their prices slashed by a considerable amount. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has seen its value cut by 25% and is now retailing for only $45. Conversely, Luigi's Mansion 3 has received a larger price drop of 33% and is now being sold for $40. If you're unfamiliar with Woot, it happens to be a subsidiary of Amazon, which means that those with Prime memberships can also get free shipping on their orders. 

While these discounts might not make Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 "cheap", the discounts are quite notable as Nintendo Switch games pretty much never go on sale. Despite being roughly five years old, Luigi's Mansion 3 has continued to regularly retail for $60, as Nintendo never permanently drops the price of its games. As a result, this offer is one of the best you can get for these titles and should be taken advantage of before stock is out. 

If you're unfamiliar with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Luigi's Mansion 3 and would like to learn more, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below. 

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

"The magical Dark Moon that hangs over Evershade Valley seems to calm the ghosts that live there. But when it suddenly breaks apart, the once-friendly ghosts become unruly! Luigi must stumble into action and find his courage to restore the Dark Moon to its rightful place in the sky."

Luigi's Mansion 3

"Luigi's invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Slam, blow away, and vacuum up ghosts with the all-new Poltergust G-00, and join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous boss on each themed floor. And that's just the Last Resort. Enter the ScareScraper for 8-player local wireless or online co-op gameplay."

