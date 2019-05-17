Luigi’s Mansion 3 News Likely Coming Very Soon

According to Nintendo, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is still hitting the Nintendo Switch this year, which means we should start hearing about the game very soon. There’s some Nintendo fans who are skeptical about the chances of it actually releasing this year, however, the game was recently rated in Korea, which suggests that not only will we be hearing about it soon, but that it potentially will release sooner than we think. And with E3 right around the corner, there’s a better than solid chance that will see and hear more about the game next month during Nintendo’s Direct.

As you would expect, the game earned an “E” for everyone rating, which the previous games featured as well. Unfortunately, that’s about the only concrete details about the game the rating reveals, which is extra unfortunate, because we hardly know anything about the title to begin with.

The new installment in the beloved series appears to take place in a massive hotel, and Luigi is stuck exploring it with his new Poltergust vaccum called the Poltergust G-00, which can fire plungers and allow Luigi the ability of jet propulsion. And, well, that’s about all we know.

We do know it will cost $59.99 USD, thanks to a variety of retailers running pre-orders for the game, which suggests it will be a fully-fledged experience.

For those that don’t know: the first game in the series debuted back in 2001 via the GameCube as a launch title. Interestingly, it was the first Mario game released for the system. The game was mostly well received, and sold a decent 2.5 million copies, making it the fifth best-selling GameCube game in the United States. A sequel followed in 2013 on the Nintendo 3DS called Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. And now a second sequel is poised to arrive this year.

