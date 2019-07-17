Luigi’s Mansion 3 Release Date Revealed

There’s been some speculation and potential leaks as to the release date for Luigi’s Mansion 3, the upcoming ghost-hunting video game sequel for Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, however, those days of theorizing about its release are over as Nintendo has revealed that the Mario-adjacent title will release this October.

And if you’re wondering, “Wait, there’s a ghostly video game releasing in October? Has to be Halloween, right?” You’re correct! Nintendo today announced that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will release on October 31st. This is relatively in line with previous reports that the game would launch in Q4 2019, but also debunks other leaks that it would release earlier in October.

You can check out the official trailer announcing the launch date below:

When Luigi’s friends go missing on vacation, it’s up to our reluctant hero to save them from the ghosts in the Last Resort hotel! Join forces with Gooigi, slam ghosts, & prepare for a spooky treat when #LuigisMansion3 arrives to #NintendoSwitch on 10/31!https://t.co/3fg4O2t6PB pic.twitter.com/iNM9BKNKg5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2019

Here’s how Nintendo describes Luigi’s Mansion 3:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on October 31st, and will cost $59.99 at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title here.