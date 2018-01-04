Mad Catz Is “Back In The Game” With A New Gaming Peripheral Line

Mad Catz, a renowned gaming peripheral company, is back in a big way and prepared to make 2018 theirs! With the video above, and the announced new products below, Mad Catz Global Limited has returned bigger and better than ever!

“We rebuild. We come back stronger. We never stop…”

“The much-loved legendary gaming brand disappeared less than a year ago, but now it is back! Under new ownership and with a new attitude, the returning Mad Catz’s top priority will be delivering high-quality, innovative gaming products with standout performance.”

Mad Catz will showcase its exciting line-up of all-new PC gaming hardware at CES 2018 in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2018, which includes the following items:

R.A.T. AIR gaming mouse, complete with a state-of-the-art wireless power system

gaming mouse, complete with a state-of-the-art wireless power system S.T.R.I.K.E.4 gaming keyboard featuring a fully mechanical key bed, aluminum frame and RGB lighting

gaming keyboard featuring a fully mechanical key bed, aluminum frame and RGB lighting F.R.E.Q.4 gaming headset, utilizing high-quality 40mm neodymium drivers and a metal plated frame

“Through listening to gamers worldwide, we plan to once again forge a path of innovation in the gaming hardware community, and we’re already working on delivering products which we believe will enhance gamers’ abilities and do justice to the Mad Catz name.”

It’s definitely to see the company “back in the game,” and the above peripherals are looking slick so far! With even more on the way, and their official reveal at this year’s CES, it’s a fantastic way for the company to make their big comeback in time for the New Year.

For those planning on attending, Mad Catz Global Limited will be demonstrating the new products in the range through invitation only at CES 2018, taking place in Las Vegas from 9th – 12th January 2018.