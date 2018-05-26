Madden NFL 19 – First Screenshots and Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Yesterday, Electronic Arts announced Madden NFL 19, the newest installment in the popular and long-running football sim.

Unfortunately for Madden fans, the announcement was limited to new gameplay details and no media. And while we still don’t have a debut trailer yet, we do now have a handful of screenshots showing of the game running in-engine.

There’s a total of four new screenshots, two of which feature the game’s Hall of Fame Edition cover star, Terrell Owens. The one of Owens features the wide-receiver celebrating (presumably after a big play, like a touchdown), and another of him running a route against the San Francisco 49ers’ Sherman, who looks as good as beat.

The other two screenshots feature a Pittsburgh Steelers team TD celebration, while another shows Giants’ running back darting through a whole in the Jets’ defensive line.

You can check out all four for yourself, below:

In addition to some fresh-out-the-oven screenshots, EA has also detailed the game’s pre-order bonuses. If you plan on copping the ol’ Standard Edition for $59.99 USD early, you will recieve the choice of one Elite Player from any NFL team, as well as five Gold Team Fantasy Packs. Meanwhile, if you pre-order the more expensive and fancy Hall of Fame Edition, you will earn everything the Standard Edition offers, plus the following: three-day early access, the choice of one of five Elite Hall of Fame Legends in Madden Ultimate Team, one Training Pack, and seven additional Gold Team Fantasy Packs.

Madden NFL 19 is poised to release on August 10th via the PS4 and Xbox One. Here’s everything we know about the game so far that isn’t touched upon in this article:

– At the moment, there has been no mention of a story mode, and we don’t know who the cover star of the Standard Edition is.

– Improved animations and motion capture work will increase the game’s authenticity, and allow for more precision when running, cutting, catching, and celebrating.

– The new entry will introduce the Custom Draft Class Creator, which will allow players to create their own draft classes featuring players from the past and present for use in Franchise

– There’s also a new curated single-player experience called MUT Solo Battles.