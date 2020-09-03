Madden NFL 21 Reveals Details for First Post-Launch Franchise Update

✖

Just over a week after launching, Madden NFL 21 is preparing to roll out its first major update to the franchise game mode. On Thursday afternoon, the Madden team revealed the details for the first of three planned updates to Franchise mode, which will likely be implemented in mid-November. This update is aiming to address the feedback that players have been providing since Madden 21 was released last week. The release from Madden assures players that any planned updates will not require them to restart their franchise.

The biggest change coming in the first update is the ability to customize the X-Factor and Superstar abilities. As a commissioner, you'll be able to manually edit these abilities with players once they've been unlocked.

Other changes in this update will address the information made available on player cards, player development, and playoff brackets.

Here's the full rundown of the upcoming franchise mode changes:

X-Factor/Superstar Ability Customization: This highly requested feature by the community allows commissioners to assign X-Factors to any player via the edit player feature. Once a player has met the criteria to unlock an X-Factor ability, commissioners will be able to edit their player's Superstar abilities and Superstar X-Factor ability by selecting from those available within his position group. Users will have control over this functionality in both offline and online Franchises. Player Card Career Stats UI: A top community request for several years now, the team is revamping the statistics on the player card to include more context in season stats, like week, opponent, and outcome, while also providing what team the player was on for every year of their career. Dev Trait Regression Tuning: The team is doing tuning work to player development traits in Franchise mode to ensure a proper balance of Superstar and X-Factor players when progressing multiple years in a Franchise. Playoff Bracket: A visual playoff bracket will be added into the game that reflects the new Wild Card format, allowing users to see the full playoff picture.

Have you been enjoying Madden NFL 21 so far? What would you like to see fixed in the next update? Let us know in the comments!