Madden NFL 22 Reveals Every 99-Rated Player

Madden NFL 22 just gave fans a look at every player who managed to snag a 99 overall ranking in the game. That mark is regarded as a badge of honor for players in the league. It should come as no surprise that both Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is sitting pretty at 99 ovr. Joining the two cover athletes are Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, his teammate Aaron Donald, Chiefs TE dynamo Travis Kelce, and Packers deep threat Davante Adams. That’s a pretty amazing assembly of gridiron greats. Things can change over the course of a season, but for now, these are the 99 Club for this year. Check out how the NFL spotlighted these achievements on Twitter right down below.

"Madden NFL 22 leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL through brand-new Dynamic Gameday, which impacts gameplay across every mode," EA wrote in a press release about the latest installment in the Madden series. "Whether installing a weekly gameplan in Franchise or going head-to-head in Play Now, games in Madden NFL 22 will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium."

