Madden NFL 22 Reveals Every 99-Rated Player
Madden NFL 22 just gave fans a look at every player who managed to snag a 99 overall ranking in the game. That mark is regarded as a badge of honor for players in the league. It should come as no surprise that both Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is sitting pretty at 99 ovr. Joining the two cover athletes are Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, his teammate Aaron Donald, Chiefs TE dynamo Travis Kelce, and Packers deep threat Davante Adams. That’s a pretty amazing assembly of gridiron greats. Things can change over the course of a season, but for now, these are the 99 Club for this year. Check out how the NFL spotlighted these achievements on Twitter right down below.
Your #Madden22 99 Club members. 🔥 (via @thecheckdown)@EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/4earGhq20D— NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2021
"Madden NFL 22 leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL through brand-new Dynamic Gameday, which impacts gameplay across every mode," EA wrote in a press release about the latest installment in the Madden series. "Whether installing a weekly gameplan in Franchise or going head-to-head in Play Now, games in Madden NFL 22 will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium."
Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below:
Mahomes!
9️⃣9️⃣ Club (x3) @PatrickMahomes 🚀 @brittanylynne8 @Chiefs | #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/CB6miHcho2— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 30, 2021
Ramsey is lockdown
Don't have to edit yourself to 99 this year, @jalenramsey 😏 (via @thecheckdown, @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/Xp0zFQ3nKH— NFL (@NFL) July 29, 2021
Kelce got the moves
Dancing into the @EAMaddenNFL 99 Club 🕺@tkelce | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Qtjg1QczF5— NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2021
Aaron Donald is a STUD
Takes A LOT of hard work to be in the @EAMaddenNFL 99 Club for five straight years. 💪 (via @thecheckdown)@AaronDonald97 | @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/AWs2B7jH9J— NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2021
Tae is always open
Welcome to the 99 Club, @tae15adams 🔥@EAMaddenNFL | #Madden22 | #MaddenWeek pic.twitter.com/oQsuXd82qB— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2021
They get these awesome boxes
Each Member of the @EAMaddenNFL #99Club received a custom gift like this 🔥#Madden22 pic.twitter.com/wUAS0RYbtu— EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) July 30, 2021
BRADY. GOAT
.@TomBrady's longevity is a cheat code 🎮 #Madden22 | @eamaddennfl pic.twitter.com/rXB6xFULtT— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2021
You can coach up your own 99s in Franchise Mode
"The biggest gift we can give Franchise players is the ability to walk away with a story" 👏
Recap of all the new features coming to your favorite mode in #Madden22: https://t.co/TonL5YS9pj pic.twitter.com/lfQGWstEVx— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 24, 2021