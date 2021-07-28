Madden NFL 22 Reveals Top Running Back and Tight End Ratings

✖

The release of Madden NFL 22 is just around the corner and EA Sports is partnering with ESPN to reveal this year's Madden Ratings. All week long, ESPN has been unveiling members of the coveted 99 Club, followed by a release of some ratings. The top wide receivers in the game were announced on Monday, following a reveal of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers on Tuesday. Wednesday represented a pivot back to offense as Madden revealed the best tight ends and running backs in the game.

The morning started with the news that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a member of this year's 99 Club, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who follows football. Kelce joins previously announced members Davante Adams and Aaron Donald, though there will likely be a couple more 99ers announced later this week.

At 99 overall, Kelce is obviously the top tight end in the game, but George Kittle isn't too far behind, scoring a 96 rating in this year's edition.

Here are the top 10 tight ends in Madden 22:

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - 99 Overall George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - 96 Overall Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders - 93 Overall Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - 88 Overall Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 87 Overall Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns - 86 Overall Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 86 Overall Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins - 85 Overall T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions - 85 Overall Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - 84 Overall

Some football fans may be surprised by the fact that Kelce was the only member of the 99 Club announced today, considering the top 10 running backs were revealed as well. Christian McCaffrey was a member of the club last season, and is expected by many to be as good as he's ever been this year. However, McCaffrey dealt with an injury last year that kept him on the sideline for most of the season.

McCaffrey is still the top-rated running back in Madden 22, earning an overall score of 97, a point above the likes of Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

Here's the list of the top 10 running backs in this year's game:

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers - 97 Overall Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - 96 Overall Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - 96 Overall Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 95 Overall Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 94 Overall Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers - 91 Overall Saquon Barkley, New York Giants - 90 Overall Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders - 89 Overall Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys - 88 Overall Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 88 Overall

What do you think of the Madden ratings so far this year? Let us know in the comments!

Madden NFL 22 is set to be released on August 20th, debuting on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.