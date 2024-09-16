Madden NFL 25 Players Slam "Unrealistic" Issue With Game EA Won't Fix

One of the biggest criticisms lodged against the Madden NFL series is that each game is largely indistinguishable from the previous game. This is the curse of an annualized franchise, and Madden NFL 25 has been no exception to the rule. That said, one issue in particular hasn't just been an issue in the last game or two, but has been an issue for years. It is not a large issue, but it does hinder immersion, which is an important aspect of a simulation game.

Taking to Reddit, one player recently highlighted the issue in question, and right now it is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page, suggesting it is an issue that resonates with hardcore fans of the football series. As the post points out, the backup QB are still serving as holders. For those that don't watch the NFL this doesn't happen, and hasn't happened in years. It used to be what would happen, but punters have been holders for a while now.

"Why is the backup QB still the holder," reads the title of the post. "This may be nitpicking but it bothers me that the backup QB is still the holder in Madden. Punters have been holders for YEARS in the NFL. Small detail that Madden continues to miss."

Of course, this is a tiny issue that doesn't impact the gameplay experience, but it does ruin the immersion. And for a game that tries so hard to immerse players with the presentation and licensing, it is an odd oversight. What makes it odder is this is presumably a very easy and quick fix, which begs the question: why hasn't it been fixed, assuming EA is aware of the issue.

