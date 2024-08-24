Madden NFL 25 Players Slam “Huge” Problem With the Game EA Won’t Fix

Just like EA Sports FC, NHL, and the other sports games EA makes, Madden NFL has some long-standing shortcomings and issues that go unimproved and unfixed year after year. Madden NFL 25 is no exception. One of the big things the latest Madden game struggles, is something that has plagued the series for many years: immersion. Just like EA Sports FC and the other EA-made sports Madden does not do a good job in creating atmosphere or immersing the player in the ongoing content. This is most obvious when you are playing in a Super Bowl.

Madden NFL 25 does very little to immerse the player in an experience that evokes the real life product, which is always a spectacle. The commentary isn’t adaptive enough for it and the presentation is far too bare bones. This may seem like a nothing burger issue, but for those that play the game year in and year out, it’s a glaring problem, which explains why a post slamming the effort is one of the top posts on the series’ Reddit page this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Super Bowl isn’t special. Like, at all,” reads the post in question. “Huge gripe with recent Madden releases. The commentary acknowledges that you are playing the Super Bowl maybe three times during the game. In the pregame, they mention it once. But my big gripe is when you win. Over 50% of the time, they say nothing at all. Just the generic end of game ‘Well Brandon, what a great game, and we’ll see what happens next week, on EA Sports! No speech on how ‘many are called, blah blah blah;. No ‘and here’s your Super Bowl MVP.’ No ;the players have worked so hard to get here;. No ‘the last time your team won the Superbowl…..’. No special commentary at all. And sometimes, they literally say nothing. Like, nothing. Just a huge, weird, awkward silence as your team celebrates.”

The post continues: “And before the ‘just turn off the commentary; gang shows up; no. I shouldn’t have to. I just won the trophy that is the point of the entire game. You’d think they would pump your tires a little bit.”

The number of votes up the post has received confirms this is not an isolated take among hardcore fans. Meanwhile, all of the comments also echo the sentiment.

“Half the time in these games you just have to pretend it’s a big deal in your head and fantasize. I wish they could make it a bigger occasion,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Unfortunately, given how longstanding this issue is, it is hard to imagine this suddenly getting fixed with the next installment. That said, and as always, feel free to weigh in on the discussion with a comment. Do you agree with these players or are there bigger issues EA needs to prioritize?