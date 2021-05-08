Rumor: Mafia 4's First Details Leak Online

✖

The first Mafia 4 details have leaked online, if a new rumor is legit. 2K and Hangar Games have yet to announce the fourth installment in the series, but according to previous rumors, a fourth installment is in development. And according to these new details, it stars a dirty cop and judge trying to take down the mafia.

According to the rumor, the game takes place across multiple time periods and multiple locations, including both Lost Heaven and Saint Fortuna (Las Vegas). Over the course of this time, players will reportedly play as a dirty copy named Hain who gets involved in the crime world via a gambling scam.

The rumor continues by claiming the game is very branching due to the fact that it lets players join the mob or crackdown on them. The rumor doesn't mention multiple endings, but you'd assume there would be more than one ending if players have this much control over how the game unravels.

Whatever the case, there is apparently a secondary protagonist, a judge, with missions consisting of trials of mobsters ranging from the 40s to the 80s.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. Further, there is no mention of a release date or a release window nor platforms.

What is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. It's from an anonymous source who claims to have gotten this information via a source inside the ESRB. Over the years, anonymous sources have provided many of the biggest leaks, but they have also provided plenty of bollocks. Further, even if this is all accurate, it's also subject to change.

