Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Unexpected New Game

A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed an unexpected new game or, more specifically, an unexpected port. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite frequently get ports for games after they release on other platforms. Continuing this trend, it looks like Call of the Sea is coming to the pair of Nintendo consoles. Right now, this hasn't been officially announced, but the rating board in Taiwan recently rated the game for release on Switch, something it wouldn't do unless a Switch version of game was submitted for rating. In other words, the cat is out of the bag ahead of an official announcement.

Call of the Sea debuted on December 8 via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and the Xbox Series X/S. Right now, it's an Xbox exclusive, but that is changing this month with the game coming to PS4 and PS5. There's currently no official word of a Switch version, but it's possible the game is coming to the Nintendo platform alongside PS4 and PS5 as games are usually rated for release when they are nearing release. However, if this was the case, you'd think the announcement would have been made when the PS4 and PS5 versions were announced for May last month.

As for the game itself, it's developed by Out of the Blue and published by Raw Fury. A first-person adventure game, its Metacritic score ranges from 75 to 81, depending on the platform.

"It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization," reads an official pitch of the game. "What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?"

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Gematsu.