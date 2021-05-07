PlayStation Plus Price May Be Increasing Soon

✖

The price of PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5 may be increasing soon. On PS3, the price of PlayStation Plus was nothing. It was free. On PS4, subscribers have been paying $60 for a 12-month subscription, and so far, this hasn't changed with the PS5, but that could change in the near future. In fact, in Brazil the prices are already increasing by 33 percent, though Sony claims this is simply to reflect the current market situation in the South American country. In other words, it's apparently not indicative of a price increase across the board. Emphasis on apparently.

The prices of PlayStation Plus do fluctuate in some parts of the world somewhat regularly. In the United States and many other countries, the price is fairly steady. Brazil falls into the former camp, which means this may be just a regional bump and nothing else, which is usually the case. However, it could also foreshadow a larger hike.

Right now, there's been no word from Sony about the price of PlayStation Plus increasing in other regions, and given the response to Microsoft's recent price hike to Xbox Live Gold -- which they had to revert and apologize for -- it's hard to imagine Sony increasing the price across the board. Yet, it did just increase the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70. Meanwhile, the quality of the free PlayStation Plus games has increased this year, which isn't just random. Sony is spending more for better games each month, and it wouldn't be very surprising if it passed these costs off onto consumers.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Not only is this the second raise in two years, but Brazil's currency has been losing value. This context suggests this is just an isolated price increase, but for now, we will just have to wait and see.

