Pokimane Calls Out "Off-Putting" Twitch Streamers

Pokimane ‘Anys’ Imane is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, with a net worth estimated to be in the millions. That said, the streamer recently revealed that she's passed up on a lot of money over the years and she notably has a cap on her tips of $5. In other words, she's making a lot of money, but she could be making a lot more. The Twitch star isn't concerned with squeezing every possible dollar out of streaming. In fact, she's not a big fan of when her fellow streamers do this.

During a recent stream, Pokimane called out popular Twitch streamers using specific types of marketing and promotion, calling it "off-putting" and "unnecessary." Speaking about this, Pokimane criticized on-screen subscriber counts and using subscriber milestones as a way to squeeze viewers, who often have far less money.

"People who have like 50k subs, and they are like, 'let's get to 51k'... I really, I hate saying potentially controversial stuff or telling people what to do, but I do personally find that a little bit off-putting," said Pokimane while talking to her viewers.

"You make so much money, and you must be very, very well aware of this being such a clear and easy marketing tactic to try and convince people to give you even more money. That's crazy. Is that really necessary? It's just really not," added Pokimane, laughing.

Pokimane continued:

"I guess the other thing for me is there's greediness, there's wanting to just accumulate a lot of wealth, which, you know what, I don't even think is a bad thing, but then there's like -- you have to consider the fact that when you're streaming a lot of the wealth you're accumulating is from other people's pockets. Typically, people who make less money than you. That's why if I don't need the money to sustain myself I don't want to further incentivize and try and use these little marketing things to squeeze just a little bit more money out of people. Again, it just feels kinda unnecessary."

If you follow Pokimane, you'll know this isn't the first time she's hit out against this trend, and it probably won't be the last.

