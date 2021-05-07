Resident Evil Village Originally Contained a Beloved Character From the Franchise

✖

It looks like Resident Evil Village, which only just released today, originally featured a character that many longtime fans of the series are likely quite familiar with. Although they don't seem to appear anywhere in the finalized iteration of the game, Capcom seems to have at one point toyed with the idea of injecting them into the story in a rather interesting manner.

Seen in the Trauma Pack DLC which comes with certain versions of Resident Evil Village, some concept art is included which shows plans to include Ada Wong in the game. Rather than boasting her normal attire that she has had in most other Resident Evil games, however, Ada Wong is seen in this donning a black cloak with a bird-like gas mask. She's also wielding a crossbow, which is something that she has had in previous installments.

If you're unfamiliar with who Ada Wong is, she first appeared all the way back in Resident Evil 2. Ada is primarily a spy within the world of Resident Evil and often has her own objectives that lead to her crossing over with the other protagonists in the series. To date, she has appeared primarily in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and most recently, Resident Evil 6.

As for why Capcom seemingly cut Ada Wong from appearing in Resident Evil Village, the studio included a note next to her concept art that explained the reasoning. "Early plans had a mysterious masked person that saves Ethan This was going to be Ada Wong investigating the village, but this was cut due to a number of conflicting scenarios," the note reads.

Even though Resident Evil Village might not feature Wong in a prominent role, the game should surely still satisfy those who have been with the series for years at this point. The latest installment in the franchise primarily shares a lot of the same DNA as Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7, in particular. As such, there's a ton to enjoy in this entry.

Resident Evil Village is currently available to pick up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to hear our own take on the survival horror title, you can check out our review right here.

[H/T IGN]