Magic: The Gathering Arena Ad Stars Danny Trejo and Patton Oswalt

✖

Last week, Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering Arena onto mobile devices. To celebrate that launch, Wizards of the Coast released a new Magic: The Gathering Arena ad starring Danny Trejo, Patton Oswalt, and Sean "Day9" Plott. The ad sees the actor, the comedian, and the internet personality living together as roommates, with Trejo and Oswalt giving Day9 unsolicited advice on how to get the most out of his Magic: The Gathering Arena experience. Trejo encourages him to take a patient approach, while Oswalt wants Day9 to go full aggro. You can watch the full advertisement with the embedded video found below.

As of March 25th, Magic: The Gathering Arena is available to download for free via the App Store and Google Play. The mobile version of the game uses touch screen controls, and lets players manage and grow their Magic: The Gathering Arena collection while on the go. The game features cross-play compatibility with the PC, Mac, and other mobile versions of the game.

The mobile version of Magic: The Gathering Arena includes all of the formats, events, deck building tools, and other features that are found in the PC and Mac version of the game, including the latest Magic: The Gathering expansion set, Kaldheim. Players can use their Wizards Account to access their existing Magic: The Gathering Arena account with their existing collection and daily quests and play against friends, random opponents, or on the ranked ladder. Magic: The Gathering Arena on mobile and tablets plays just like the Mac and PC clients, but with touchscreen and slight design layout alterations to make it optimize it for smaller screens.

"The phenomenal growth and popularity of Magic: The Gathering Arena has been driven by our dedicated community of players and fans – and we couldn’t be more grateful for their passion and support as we continue to evolve the brand to new platforms and experiences,” said Chris Cao, Executive Producer at Wizards of the Coast said in a press release when the game launched on mobile. “Today’s launch of MTG Arena on mobile and tablet devices marks a very important step to bringing the game of Magic to everyone, anywhere, any way they want to play.”

What do you think of the Magic: The Gathering Arena mobile ad? Have you been playing Magic: The Gathering Arena since it launched on iOS and Android devices? Let us know in the comments.