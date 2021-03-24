Magic: The Gathering Arena Mobile Expands to iOS

✖

Magic: The Gathering Arena, the popular digital version of Wizards of the Coast's tabletop card game Magic: The Gathering, is set to expand its mobile launch tomorrow, March 25th, to iOS devices and tablets. The announcement follows an early access period on Android devices, but now those with iOS devices will be able to play and the number of Android devices it functions on has been expanded.

In case you missed it, it has been a long road to mobile devices for Magic: The Gathering Arena. The first real details about the mobile release, including the early access period for mobile devices, were first revealed back in January, but "when will Magic: The Gathering Arena come to mobile?" had been a question on the minds of fans for a long time before that. The mobile version had once been expected to launch last year before getting delayed, as many video games have, thanks to the complications of developing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have played the non-mobile version of Magic: The Gathering Arena, the mobile version should be instantly familiar. The one major and notable change is that tapping has replaced left clicks while long taps have replaced right clicks, but if you have sunk time into the PC version, the rest of the changes should be relatively clear.

As noted above, Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to release on tablets and iOS tomorrow, March 25th. Magic: The Gathering Arena is currently available on PC and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest digital version of Magic: The Gathering right here.

