Magic: The Gathering Arena Announces Kaladesh Remastered

Magic: The Gathering Arena will soon see another past set join its Historic format. Wizards of the Coast today released Magic: The Gathering Arena's latest State of the Game. While most of the update focused on the release of Zendikar Rising onto the digital Magic: The Gathering platform this Thursday, it also offered an updated roadmap of features in some form of development for future release. This includes the debut of the mobile edition of the game, the addition of the upcoming 2021 Standard format sets, and the previously announced Pioneer Masters set. But before we get full Pioneer format support, Magic: The Gathering Arena will get Kaladesh Remastered, a new set similar to Amonkhet Remastered but focusing on the Kaladesh block sets (Kaladesh and Aether Revolt).

As to why the Magic: The Gathering Arena team decided to add another remastered set to tits list of upcoming projects, the State of the Game update says, "We learned a lot from Amonkhet Remastered that we want to build on sooner rather than later. We have a better idea of the power level of Historic in a post-Jumpstart, Amonkhet Remastered, and Mythic Invitational world, and we felt this was a good time to reintroduce Kaladesh and Aether Revolt to Magic: The Gathering Arena." Also, "It's still a step toward Pioneer!"

Like Amonket Remastered, Kaladesh Remastered will be designed with limited play in mind. Kaladesh Remastered will release sometime before the end of 2020.

Like the Amonkhet block sets, Kaladesh and Aether Revolt debuted in Magic: The Gathering Arena during the game's closed beta testing phase but were removed before the game went into open beta. The Magic: The Gathering Arena team has long stated that it hoped to eventually return those lost beta sets to the game, and this year they're making good on that idea.

The Kaladesh block sets were set on the plane of Kaladesh, a world inspired by the steampunk genre. It is the home plane of the planeswalker and pyromancer Chandra Nalaar. Creatures represented on Kaldesh includes Elves, Vedalken, Dwarves, Gremlins, and the Aetherborn. Mechanics in Kaladesh include vehicles, energy, fabricate, improvise, and revolt.

What do you think of Kaladesh Remastered coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena before the end of 2020? Let us know in the comments section. Zendikar Rising goes live on Magic: The Gathering Arena on Thursday. Magic: The Gathering Arena is available now on PC and Mac through the Epic Games Store.