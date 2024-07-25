Magic: The Gathering Is Releasing Two Monty Python Sets

Wizards of the Coast is seeking to continue the success of licensed Magic: The Gathering collaborations with the British comedy classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and has unveiled two separate Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair sets – Monty Python and the Holy Grail Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Both volumes will be on sale beginning Monday, July 29th at 9:00 AM PST through Sunday, August 18th at 11:59 PST, though both sets will have limited quantities and will only truly be available throughout this period while supplies last on MagicSecretLair.com.

Attendees at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con also have the chance to stop by the Hasbro Pulse booth (#3213) to secure both volumes in Foil Edition, which are also available only in a limited quantity. Comic-Con begins tomorrow, July 25th, 2024 and runs through July 28th, 2024 – if you’ll be there and want to get your hands on one of these sets, you should probably stop by sooner rather than later!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the cards for the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair volumes below, as well as a description for each provided by Wizards of the Coast.

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 1

“Five decades ago, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table set off on a sacred quest to reclaim the Holy Grail. They… still haven’t found it. But they stopped by Secret Lair and told us all about their escapades, immortalized in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Go watch it! We liked it so much that we made two drops inspired by it. This drop even has a double-sided Birds of Paradise that lets you choose between an African and European Swallow. How do we know so much about swallows? Well, you have to know these things when you’re a king.”

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 2

“The volume of this drop shall be “2,” no more, no less. If thou proclaim it “1,” thou speakest of our other drop. The cards herein are different. If thou pronounce the volume to be “3,” thou speakest falsely for there is no such thing. “2” shall be the volume of this drop. And in this drop, thou shalt discover cards featuring scenes and quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. And perchance thou shalt lobbest thine cards against thy foe to gain victory most sweet.”