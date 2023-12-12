Magic: The Gathering Reveals Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Cards

Magic: The Gathering has revealed a new Secret Lair set, expanding its Doctor Who collaboration to include characters from the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. The new Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration drop includes new cards for Rose Noble, The Meep, The Celestial Toymaker, The Fourteenth Doctor, and The Fifteenth Doctor. The Fourteenth Doctor is interesting since his abilities allow him to benefit from having multiple Doctors in the player's deck. He's almost literally powered by Doctor Who's 60-year history. The Fifteenth Doctor instead makes heavy use of artifacts, milling them into a player's hand and then using them to power their spells with the "improvise" ability. You can see all five cards below.

The Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration Magic: The Gathering collection comes in addition to the four Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering Commander decks that Wizards of the Coast released previously. Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration is available to pre-order on the Secret Lair website until 11:59 p.m. PT on January 7th. The cards will be released on April 26th.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

When will Doctor Who return?

Gatwa's Doctor debuted during the last Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special. The upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special will be his first full episode as the Doctor. The episode will also introduce Millie Gibson as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

More recently, Gibson hinted a new dynamic between the Doctor and his traveling companion in an interview with Total Film. "She is very cool," Gibson said of Ruby. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

The Doctor Who Holiday Special follows David Tennant's return as the Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, titled "The Church on Ruby Road," comes ahead of Doctor Who's new season, which will be its first streaming on Disney+ in 2024. The season has already wrapped filming, and Gatwa and Gibson are currently filming their second Doctor Who season. That season will presumably debut in 2025.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.