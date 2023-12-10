Doctor Who Reveals Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa's New Sonic Screwdriver

Doctor Who has a new Doctor, and that Doctor has a new sonic screwdriver. The BBC has revealed the Fifteenth Doctor's new sonic screwdriver, which new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will have at his disposal when he takes over as the series' lead in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." With Gatwa's debut, Doctor Who is entering a new era, and the new sonic screwdriver has a drastically different design from previous versions of the Doctor's dependable tool. The Fifteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver is more bulbous than long, making it look less like a wand and more like a remote control. In the video below, Gatwa also reveals a message inscribed on his sonic screwdriver.

"My favorite thing about the sonic is this message that is written in Gallifreyan symbols and it is a Rwandan proverb," Gatwa reveals. "It translates to 'the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior.'" That's a saying that sums up the Doctor pretty nicely.

When will Ncuti Gatwa debut on Doctor Who?

Gatwa's Doctor appeared in Doctor Who Special 3: "The Giggle," alongside David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa takes over as the Doctor in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special. The special also introduces Millie Gibson as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

New Doctor... new Sonic!



Here's your first look at the new Sonic Screwdriver for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor #DoctorWho ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/10oIZNpj3c — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 10, 2023

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special follows David Tennant's run as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" will lead into Doctor Who's new season and first streaming on Disney+ in 2024, which has already wrapped filming. Gatwa and Gibson's second Doctor Who season will follow, presumably in 2025. That season is in production now.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special debuts on the BBC and Disney+ on Christmas Day. Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.