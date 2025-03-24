Magic: The Gathering Spongebob Squarepants Cards: When Do They Drop?

Earlier this month, Magic: The Gathering caused a stir as it revealed its newest Secret Lair collaboration. Spongebob Squarepants is getting its own set of cards based on some of its characters and the memes that spawned from Nickelodeon’s hit cartoon. Although it is uncertain how many of the actual purchasers of this set will be players of the game, it seems pretty certain they’ll be gone fast, especially as they are available “as long as supplies last.”

So, when exactly do these Magic: The Gathering Spongebob Squarepants cards drop? Well, anyone looking forward to the collaboration won’t have to wait long. They will be available today at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET as part of the Secret Lair “Our Boss Is On Vacation” Superdrop. There are a total of 18 cards based on the Nickelodeon show and are split into three different bundles: Legends of Bikini Bottom, Internet Sensation, and Lands Under the Sea. All three sets are also available in foil and non-foil versions. Here is what’s included in each set, as well as the price:

Secret Lair X Spongebob Squarepants: Legends of Bikini Bottom

Contents:

1x Skrelv, Defector Mite as “Plankton, Tiny Tyrant”

1x Charix, the Raging Isle as “Mr. Krabs, Penny Pincher”

1x Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar as “Squidward, Sarcastic Snob”

1x Toxrill, the Corrosive as “Gary, the Snail”

1x Toski, Bearer of Secrets as “Sandy Cheeks, Martial Astronaut”

1x Barktooth Warbeard as “Patrick Star”

1x Jodah, the Unifier as “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair X Spongebob Squarepants: Internet Sensation

Contents:

1x Counterspell

1x Daze

1x Inevitable Betrayal

1x Force of Despair

1x Night’s Whisper

1x Food Token

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair X Spongebob Squarepants: Lands Under the Sea

Contents:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Magic: The Gathering players looking to grab these should keep track of the Secret Lair store page. As stated above, these Spongebob Squarepants sets do seem like they’ll go fast, so players looking to grab them should ready themselves when the site opens up. As of this writing, the page states “we’re still getting this site ready” in anticipation of the excitement.

Additionally, as part of the superdrop, there are several other bundles available. This includes sets featuring cute baby dragons, classic cartoons artwork, and 80’s-themed yearbook pictures. Anyone interested can check out all the sets here. The pricing for all of them are $29.99 for non-foil sets and $39.99 for foil sets.