Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm: Release Date, How to Pre-Order

It feels like only yesterday Aetherdrift released, bringing Magic: The Gathering‘s multiversal race to the card game. Wizards of the Coast release sets at a pretty alarming rate nowadays. There are only two months between each set, except for October and November, which feature two sets within a single month. The next set is Tarkir: Dragonstorm, which puts the plane’s five legendary dragonlords into the spotlight.

Like most Magic: The Gathering sets, it includes several different products to choose from. Are you planning to play the game for the first time and need a preconstructed deck for your first game of Commander? Or maybe you’ve played the popular card game for years and are looking to add to your pre-existing Standard deck? Regardless of your reason, we have all the information any Magic: The Gathering player will want to know if they plan on purchasing any of the products from the upcoming Tarkir: Dragonstorm set.

When Does Magic: The Gathering’s Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Release and What Is Included?

Magic: The Gathering‘s Tarkir: Dragonstorm set launches on April 11th at local game shops and online storefronts like Amazon. As mentioned before, there are several different products for next month’s set, each with a different purpose depending on what you’re looking to accomplish. Here is the full product lineup and pricing (based on Amazon’s prices) for Tarkir: Dragonstorm:

Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Booster Box – $134.45 Includes 30 Play Boosters, each with 14 cards and 1 token or art card, with 1 to 4 cards rarity Rare or higher.

Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster Box – $270.95 Includes 12 Collector Boosters, each with 15 cards, 5 of which are rarity Rare or higher.

Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decks (5 Deck Bundle – $224.95) Abzan Armor Deck (White, Black, Green) – $44.98 Jeskai Striker (Blue, Red, White) – $44.98 Sultai Arisen (Black, Green, Blue) – $47.98 Mardu Surge (Red, White, Black) – $44.98 Temur Roar (Green, Blue, Red) – $44.99

Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Bundle – $51.40 Includes 9 Play Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil alt-art card, 30 Land cards (15 foil, 15 non-foil), 1 spindown life counter dice, 1 card storage box, and 2 reference cards.

Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Packs include themed inserts, one random spindown counter dice, boosters, and promo cards (Available only at local game stores) Abzan Prerelease Jeskai Prerelease Sultai Prerelease Mardu Prerelease Temur Prerelease



How Do You Pre-Order Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Where Can You Find the Prerelease Pack?

If you’re looking for the easiest, most convenient way to pre-order Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm products, Amazon probably has you covered. As of this writing, everything is still available, so you shouldn’t have an issue finding what you want from this set. However, I do recommend going out and supporting your local game store.

Speaking of supporting your local game store, any Magic: The Gathering prerelease packs are only available at WPN member stores. This includes the five from this Tarkir: Dragonstorm set. While these cannot be preordered, select stores are holding pre-release events between April 4th and 10th, giving a head start to those who are excited for the upcoming set. If you’re unsure if your local store is a WPN member store and hosting a prerelease event, check out the link here, search for your area, and call them to find out.

Are you excited for Tarkir: Dragonstorm? Which Commander deck are you planning on grabbing? Let us know in the comments below.