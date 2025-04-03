Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm: Release Date, How to Pre-Order

It feels like only yesterday Aetherdrift released, bringing Magic: The Gathering‘s multiversal race to the card game. Wizards of the Coast release sets at a pretty alarming rate nowadays. There are only two months between each set, except for October and November, which feature two sets within a single month. The next set is Tarkir: Dragonstorm, which puts the plane’s five legendary dragonlords into the spotlight.
Like most Magic: The Gathering sets, it includes several different products to choose from. Are you planning to play the game for the first time and need a preconstructed deck for your first game of Commander? Or maybe you’ve played the popular card game for years and are looking to add to your pre-existing Standard deck? Regardless of your reason, we have all the information any Magic: The Gathering player will want to know if they plan on purchasing any of the products from the upcoming Tarkir: Dragonstorm set.
When Does Magic: The Gathering’s Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Release and What Is Included?
Magic: The Gathering‘s Tarkir: Dragonstorm set launches on April 11th at local game shops and online storefronts like Amazon. As mentioned before, there are several different products for next month’s set, each with a different purpose depending on what you’re looking to accomplish. Here is the full product lineup and pricing (based on Amazon’s prices) for Tarkir: Dragonstorm:
- Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Booster Box – $134.45
- Includes 30 Play Boosters, each with 14 cards and 1 token or art card, with 1 to 4 cards rarity Rare or higher.
- Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster Box – $270.95
- Includes 12 Collector Boosters, each with 15 cards, 5 of which are rarity Rare or higher.
- Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decks (5 Deck Bundle – $224.95)
- Abzan Armor Deck (White, Black, Green) – $44.98
- Jeskai Striker (Blue, Red, White) – $44.98
- Sultai Arisen (Black, Green, Blue) – $47.98
- Mardu Surge (Red, White, Black) – $44.98
- Temur Roar (Green, Blue, Red) – $44.99
- Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Bundle – $51.40
- Includes 9 Play Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil alt-art card, 30 Land cards (15 foil, 15 non-foil), 1 spindown life counter dice, 1 card storage box, and 2 reference cards.
- Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Packs include themed inserts, one random spindown counter dice, boosters, and promo cards (Available only at local game stores)
- Abzan Prerelease
- Jeskai Prerelease
- Sultai Prerelease
- Mardu Prerelease
- Temur Prerelease
How Do You Pre-Order Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Where Can You Find the Prerelease Pack?
If you’re looking for the easiest, most convenient way to pre-order Magic: The Gathering Tarkir: Dragonstorm products, Amazon probably has you covered. As of this writing, everything is still available, so you shouldn’t have an issue finding what you want from this set. However, I do recommend going out and supporting your local game store.
Speaking of supporting your local game store, any Magic: The Gathering prerelease packs are only available at WPN member stores. This includes the five from this Tarkir: Dragonstorm set. While these cannot be preordered, select stores are holding pre-release events between April 4th and 10th, giving a head start to those who are excited for the upcoming set. If you’re unsure if your local store is a WPN member store and hosting a prerelease event, check out the link here, search for your area, and call them to find out.
Are you excited for Tarkir: Dragonstorm? Which Commander deck are you planning on grabbing? Let us know in the comments below.