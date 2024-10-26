Magic: The Gathering Drops Stunning First Look at Final Fantasy Crossover

The long-awaited Final Fantasy-themed set is Magic: The Gathering’s latest Universe’s Beyond crossover, and though the cards won’t be out for a few more months, we now know a little bit more of what’s coming down the pipeline.

In an early sneak peek video, Square Enix producer Shoichi Ichikawa and Magic: The Gathering product architect Zakeel Gordon teamed up to break down what fans can expect. The big details are still under wraps, but with characters such as Lightning, Tidus, Yuna, and Sephiroth being shown in the video, it’s clear both parties were aiming big in this collaboration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ichikawa confirmed that every numbered entry in the Final Fantasy series will be represented in the full release. So, there may be a few spinoffs that didn’t make the chopping block, but the vast majority of games in the series will be getting some love.

We’ve already mentioned a few of the headliners, but Ichikawa additionally confirmed Terra, Noctis, and Cloud Strife will also be making appearances. It wouldn’t be proper Final Fantasy without a few other key pieces, and the series producer also promised there will be plenty of summons, monsters, weapons, and (most importantly) Chocobos.

According to Gordon, this set will be the “largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork ever in a single game”, and will contain a mix of art from Magic: The Gathering artists, iconic Final Fantasy illustrations, and an array of original collaborations designed specifically for the crossover. Artists Joseph Weston, Wanjie Li, Yuu Fujiki and Néstor Ossandón Leal are just a few of the names attached to the cards we’ve seen so far, with more sure to be announced.

Another standout character, Final Fantasy 9’s Kefka Palazzo, is featured in jaw-dropping form in a card from Arif Wijaya.

Not much more is known at this time, but Final Fantasy’s rich history is full of places to draw inspiration from. Entire worlds—like Spira, Vana’diel, Gaia, and Ixvalis—are ripe with opportunity. Each location brings a new texture to the greater canon, enriching the player experience with breathtaking locations, heart-wrenching plot twists, and some of the most complex, sprawling narratives ever in gaming.

Fan-favorites such as ViVi Ornitier, Cid, Tifa Lockheart, and Auron weren’t mentioned, but it’s hard to imagine the final version leaving out very many of the big hitters. However, there’s certain to be some level of heartbreak, as there’s simply not enough room for everyone to come along in one set.

Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy is only the latest under the world-warping Universe’s Beyond banner which has previously seen Wizards of the Coast collaborate with other iconic Sci-Fi and Fantasy properties such as Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, Warhammer 40,000 and Fallout.

As of now, MTG x Final Fantasy is scheduled for a June 2025 release date. It won’t be the only Universes Beyond set to arrive next year, though. Marvel’s Spider-Man has additionally been confirmed to kick off a multi-year collaboration between the WotC and the juggernaut comic book brand.