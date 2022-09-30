Magic: The Gathering Announces Transformers Crossover

Magic: The Gathering will have Transformers cards as part of their upcoming Brother's War set. Today, Hasbro announced that Wizards of the Coast would produce fifteen Magic: The Gathering cards featuring various Transformers. The cards will be double-sided (allowing the robots to switch between their robot and vehicle forms) and will be included in Brother's War Set and Collector Boosters, as well as various Brother's War bundles. The cards will also receive two treatments – a normal frame and a Shattered Glass Frame that uses card art from the Transformers' Shattered Glass universe in which the Autobots and Decepticons' roles are switched.

Notably, the cards do not use the "Transform" mechanic from Magic: The Gathering due to legal and trademarking reasons. However, the cards will feature two new mechanics – More Than Meets the Eye lets players spend Mana to play a Transformers card in its vehicle, while Living Metal clarifies that a Transformer in its Vehicle mode is still a creature.

You can check out some of the new cards below:

Just revealed at #HasbroPulseCon!



Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in #MTGBRO Bundles as well as Set & Collector boosters, in either their normal frame or the "Shattered Glass."



First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream pic.twitter.com/OZOMxc1tjn — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 30, 2022

Next, let's look at Soundwave & Slicer as well as Soundwave's Ravage token. pic.twitter.com/HlnhDjORix — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 30, 2022

And last for today: Goldbug & Flamewar! pic.twitter.com/ZWZS1ALICk — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 30, 2022

The new cards will be part of the "Universes Beyond" imprint, an ongoing line of Magic: The Gathering cards featuring characters and worlds outside of the normal Magic: The Gathering mythology. Universes Beyond cards include last year's Dungeons & Dragons set, the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck series, and a crossover with Fortnite. Interestingly, this marks the first time that Universes Beyond cards will be bundled with standard Magic: The Gathering cards, likely due to Transformers and Magic: The Gathering both being owned by Hasbro.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.