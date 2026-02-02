Major 2026 PS5 Exclusive Won’t Be Exclusive for Long

A major PlayStation 5 exclusive that’s launching in early 2026 may not be exclusive to the console for very long. Although there aren’t as many PlayStation-exclusive games nowadays as there used to be, PS5 owners still tend to get first dibs on many new releases before those on other platforms. In 2026, titles like Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and Phantom Blade Zero are all currently slated to launch solely on PS5 and could be joined by other big games before the end of the year. Now, for those who play on Xbox and Nintendo hardware, it seems like one imminent PS5 game could make the jump to new consoles in only a matter of months.

Set to launch this week on February 6th, Koei Tecmo’s Nioh 3 will initially be exclusive to PS5. However, based on a new trailer for the game that has come about, it doesn’t seem like this exclusivity should last forever. At the conclusion of this new gameplay video, Nioh 3 was only said to be limited to PS5 for a period of six months. This means that come early August, Nioh 3 could feasibly launch on Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch 2.

If Nioh 3 were to come to Xbox or Nintendo platforms, it would be a first for the series. The original Nioh and its sequel, Nioh 2, were both exclusive to PS4 at the time of their release. Each game was later upgraded and re-released for PS5, but other than this, the franchise has never made its way to any consoles outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

Currently, Koei Tecmo hasn’t announced any plans to bring Nioh 3 anywhere other than PS5 and PC platforms. That being said, the company has worked more directly with Xbox, in particular, over the past few years. Last year’s release of Ninja Gaiden 4, which was also created by Nioh 3 developer Team Ninja, was actually published by Xbox Game Studios across all platforms. As such, there seems to be a high probability that Nioh 3 could also come to Xbox hardware at the very least. Whether or not a launch on Nintendo Switch 2 would also come to pass remains to be seen.

