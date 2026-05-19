Major Sims Competitor 7 Years in the Making Gets New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Early Access Release

Ever since it was first announced back in 2019, Paralives has been on the radar of many life sim fans. The game was initially expected to release in Early Access back in December 2025, but was delayed to give the team a bit more time. Unlike its fellow Sims 4 competitor, inZOI, this upcoming life sim doesn’t aim for a hyperrealistic look. Instead, Paralives has a charming cartoon art style that should hopefully let cozy gamers with more potato-esque PC rigs enjoy the game.

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Paralives will officially release in Early Access on May 25th at 10 AM ET. Throughout the game’s development, its Patreon supporters have gotten pretty regular looks at the devs’ progress. But for the rest of us, it’s been a while since a new gameplay trailer for Paralives emerged. Today, ahead of the game’s Early Access launch next week, life sim fans got a new, in-depth look at what Paralives will feel like in the latest gameplay trailer.

New Paralives Gameplay Trailer Shows off Classic Life Sim Chaos & Coziness

Courtesy of Paralives Studio

It’s been a long wait for Paralives, but this latest look at gameplay suggests it will be worth it. Along with this shiny new trailer, the developers recently revealed a detailed update about what to expect from the game in Early Access. When it releases on May 25th, Paralives will offer the core gameplay loop, including creating Para characters, managing their wants and needs, and social features like friendship and love. However, there are many more features planned for build mode, live gameplay, and the Paramaker.

Paralives is expected to be in Early Access for around 2 years, with new features like cars, pets, and deeper parenting gameplay added over time. So, the game players step into on May 25th will not be even remotely the final product. After 6 years in development, Paralives is ready for player feedback to help shape what’s next, including more in-depth gameplay and more items to customize Paras and living spaces. But as the new trailer proves, a few key components will certainly be in place from the start:

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The nearly 9-minute trailer shows off character creation in-depth, with options to change appearance and personality for your Paras. It also reveals the game’s Storytellers, who will impact key gameplay settings and difficulty. These settings can be adjusted to further customize your gameplay experience, which will be key for taking control of your Paras’ lives. The trailer also introduces us to the game’s starting neighborhood, build mode options, and of course, plenty of animations showing the game in action. And honestly? It has me even more excited to experience this one at long last.

Many of the core components you want in a The Sims-style life sim are showcased here. That includes careers, exploring the town, and, of course, setting the entire kitchen on fire while trying to cook. From the looks of it, Paralives will capture both the cozy and chaotic gameplay that fans of games like The Sims want to see from this genre. Even if it is just Early Access, the game looks like it’s well placed to become the Sims 4 alternative that fans have been longing for.

Paralives released in Early Access via Steam for PC and Mac on May 25th. If you want a reminder for the exact moment when you can download Paralives, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

Are you as excited to check out Paralives as I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!