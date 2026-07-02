PlayStation’s Choice to End Physical Discs Has An Extra Hidden Cost To Consumers That’s Really Going To Hurt

If you’re even remotely associated with the gaming side of social media, you likely know by now that PlayStation plans to ditch physical game discs entirely in 2028. Gamers have been making their feelings known, and those feelings are pretty overwhelmingly negative. By and large, the primary complaint is that digital ownership is tenuous. Many companies, PlayStation and Sony included, have removed digital content from consumer’s libraries even though they paid full price for it. But while the “You wouldn’t own a game” memes are iconic, there’s another glaring issue with PlayStation’s fully digital pivot.

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PlayStation cites consumer trends as a leading reason for putting an end to physical discs. In that regard, they aren’t wrong. Physical game sales have been on a steady decline. But it’s not just people who want to make sure they truly own their games who still buy physical. The truth is physical copies are often more affordable. They go on sale more often and can be purchased used from retailers like GameStop. The reality is, taking physical games off the market is going to make games more expensive. And that’s something no one wants to hear right now.

A Digital-Only PlayStation Landscape Will Make Games More Expensive

Courtesy of PlayStation

You might think that doing away with the cost of printing physical products could bring game prices down. That sounds great in theory. But the reality is, the gaming market doesn’t support that theory. Digital games actually tend to be more expensive, particularly for PlayStation. There are two key reasons for this. First, the PlayStation Store is the only place where you can buy digital copies of PS5 games. So, PlayStation sets the price with no competition. While the PS Store does offer sales, digital copies of most AAA games overwhelmingly remain full price even years after release.

Physical copies, on the other hand? These are still sold at a variety of retailers, which means you might snag a sale on a game at, say, Amazon or Target even if it’s still full price in the PlayStation Store. Just check out this example for the price of first-party PlayStation games like AstroBot and God of War: Ragnarok, as shared by Dustin Furman on X:

Yeah this totally sucks. They will eventually try to blame this decision on the handheld, but the reality is, they want you spending more money on games, with less consumer choice.



Don't take my word for it! Look at the prices of physical vs digital on PSN for older titles. https://t.co/Lnc7X8ekrO pic.twitter.com/1rpUogbjvg — Dustin Furman (@DustinCanFly) July 1, 2026

Let’s take Astrobot for example here. That game released in 2024, so it’s a few years old now. On Amazon, you can get a physical Astrobot for 35% off the list price, bringing a $60 game down to just $40. As for the digital version? Still full price in the PlayStation store even two years later. Even older games, like 2022’s The Last of Us: Part 1, are still sitting at the full $70 price on the PS Store. The physical copy, though? That’s 51% off on Amazon, making it just under $35. For many people, that price difference could make a big difference in their ability to afford a game. That’s especially true when you add it up over time.

Removing Physical Discs Eliminates Used Games & Lending Options that Keep Costs Down

Courtesy of GameStop

This price difference doesn’t even take the used game market into account. It’s just retailers offering discounts on physical inventory they want to move. Without physical discs, those sale prices effectively vanish. As does any real competition, making the PlayStation Store truly the only place to get games for the console. But sales from retailers offering new physical copies isn’t even the only reason actual game discs are more budget-friendly than digital.

Add in the fact that this will essentially destroy the used game market, and we’ve got a recipe for much, much more expensive games. Used games are a great way for lower income gamers to afford video games that might be too expensive at full price. Even as GameStop expands to offer Pokemon cards and Funko Pops, many gamers do still get affordable used copies of games there. Without physical discs, that option is no more.

And let’s not forget, you can also borrow a physical game from a friend or your local library. Those budget-friendly ways to enjoy games for PlayStation will eliminated alongside physical discs. So yes, not being confident you own your games is a big issue with the move to digital-only. But so is affordability in a climate where games and consoles alike are already getting too expensive for many people’s budgets.

Do you still buy physical, used games in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!