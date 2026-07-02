Even Fast Food Brands Are Trolling PlayStation With End to Physical Foods

Since Sony’s controversial reveal that PlayStation will be going fully digital, many companies have pushed back. Notably, the Video Game History Foundation issued a statement about the impact on game preservation. Many game developers are also urging PlayStation gamers to buy their physical games “while they still can.” But while many reactions have been pointing out the negative implications of a disc-free future, this is the internet. And that means that tongue-in-cheek, troll responses abound.

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The PlayStation debacle has already spawned a few memes. People are resharing PlayStation’s “Play Has No Limits” slogan with the “no” crossed out. Others are referencing the old “you wouldn’t steal a car” anti-piracy ads, changing them to read “you wouldn’t own a game.” Then, there’s the fast food companies. Social media accounts for major chains like Domino’s Pizza have begun joke-advertising their new digital-only food offerings. And gamers are lovin’ it.

Domino’s & KFC Debut “Delicious” New PNG Menus to Troll PlayStation

Courtesy of PlayStation

Over the last day or so, it feels like the PlayStation announcement is all anyone’s talking about on the gaming side of social media. But clearly, the news is big enough that it’s broken containment and crossed over to mainstream social media, as well. Many frustrated PlayStation fans were delighted to see the Domino’s UK account on X mocking PlayStation’s digital-only future with food. The account shared an “official statement” that parodies PlayStation’s reasoning for discontinuing game discs.

“In response to trends in the gaming industry, as of 1st April 2027 Domino’s UK will cease production of physical pizzas and shift to production of digital pizzas only,” the post proclaims. It adds that consumers can download “delicious pizza codes” to enjoy virtually. The use of the April 1st date there is a nice extra layer for anyone who might have thought Domino’s was actually serious about this one.

Although they’re getting all the attention, timestamps suggest that Domino’s may not have been first to the trend. KFC’s official Spanish account posted about an hour earlier. Their post previewed a new menu full of PNG versions of popular menu items, joking that consumers can only enjoy KFC via “fake PNG format” starting today. Later follow-ups poke fun at other frustrations with the current gaming market, including a promise to release sauces as separate DLC purchases.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA: KFC dejará de ofrecer su formato físico a partir de hoy.



Sus productos solo se podrán consumir a través de su app en formato falso png. pic.twitter.com/7BBC2uqXHO — KFC (@KFC_ES) July 2, 2026

Of course, these posts do double duty as a way of showing off the alleged humor of fast food brands and making customers think about how tasty an actual pizza or fried chicken combo would be. Advertising potential aside, many people are happy to find levity where they can amid the backlash at Sony’s statement. The Domino’s tweet has gotten nearly 230K likes and 31K reshares since it first debuted, and KFC’s is well on its way to similar numbers. The responses are full of riffs on the concept of digital-only food, because naturally, it’s a ridiculous notion.

Obviously, the idea of digital-only food isn’t an exact parallel for the disc-free gaming world. You can, after all, still play a digital game, while you can’t eat digital chicken. But it does highlight the anti-consumer nature of the decision, which many gamers fear will drive up game prices and effectively end true ownership of games. And it also lets gamers get in a little bit of a laugh between rage tweets, which is something we all need now and again.

Which fast food company’s digital menu are you hoping to see join this trend? My money’s on Taco Bell. Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!