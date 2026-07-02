DOOM: The Dark Ages New Revelations DLC Is Much Longer Than You’d Expect

A little over a year after its launch, DOOM: The Dark Ages is finally slated to get new DLC next week in the form of Revelations. This new expansion for the latest DOOM game has been promised for quite some time, but was only finally unveiled in June during the Xbox Games Showcase. And while many might not expect much from DLC, it sounds as though id Software has gone far above and beyond with Revelations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent preview session for DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations, id Software game director Huge Martin announced that the DLC is poised to last between 10 and 12 hours. This puts Revelations nearly on par with the main campaign of DOOM: The Dark Ages itself, which took players on average 14 hours to complete based on data from How Long to Beat. As such, it’s clear that Revelations is nearly an entirely new DOOM game of its own.

Outside of simply being lengthy, Revelations will add an “endgame” type of experience to DOOM: The Dark Ages which will give it a ton of replayability. This area of the expansion takes place in an expansive location that is filled not only with plenty of enemies to rip and tear through, but also puzzles to solve and secrets to unearth. It’s this hub that will serve as the largest one in Revelations and will challenge players more than ever.

Play video

In terms of gameplay, Revelations will also introduce a new spear weapon for the Doom Slayer to wield. This spear will replace the shield that the Slayer wielded in the main game of The Dark Ages and will instead make players have to adapt to being less defensive-minded. With its grappling ability, the spear will also make combat in Revelations a bit more vertical than before, and should increase the pace of the game.

For those who enjoyed DOOM Eternal, it looks like Revelations is going to have a lot more in common with the style of combat seen in that game when compared to The Dark Ages. As such, those who grew accustomed to the slower, tankier style of play that The Dark Ages focused on might find it jarring to now have to play in a different manner for Revelations. Still, it should provide a much different experience, which is great for those looking for a change of pace after the game’s main campaign.

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations is set to release in less than a week on July 7th and will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The DLC is set to retail for $19.99 on its own and is also included for “free” to those who purchased the Premium Edition of the game.