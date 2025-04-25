Oblivion Remastered Players Can’t Stop Creating Character Masterpieces (And Nightmares)

If there’s one thing players love, it’s a solid RPG character creator that lets them get truly creative. And while some fans say the Oblivion Remastered character creator is even more cursed than the original, others are managing to craft some truly impressive masterpieces. The remastered version of the game certainly offers improved graphics that let players get more nuanced as they craft their characters in Oblivion Remastered. This, of course, means that creative gamers are spending a good few hours of playtime in the character creator alone, and they’re showing off the masterpieces (and abominations) to prove it.

While some gamers spend minimal time with their character’s appearance so they can jump right into the story, others turn character creation into a game of its own. This is the case for many gamers who’ve shared their truly stunning character designs in the r/Oblivion subreddit since the remaster launched this week. From impressive recreations of real-life figures and characters to stunningly horrific figures that will haunt our dreams, Oblivion Remastered players clearly can’t get enough of its character creator possibilities.

Some gamers like the Redditor above set out to prove that you can still create truly horrifying nightmare characters in Oblivion Remastered, even with the improved graphics. The original game inspired a whole subreddit for r/oblivionabominations, and now it’s getting a resurgence thanks to the newly horrific designs players can create with the new and improved tools. But others are taking a more aesthetic approach with their creations, showing off the duality of character creation in Oblivion Remastered.

Some of the Best Character Creations in Oblivion Remastered So Far

Gamers with a creative flair and the patience for a true undertaking have crafted some true works of art in Oblivion Remastered. For instance, Redditor @Nekohrine created an impressive resemblance to Taylor Swift, setting her off for the new Cyrodiil leg of her tour.

Meanwhile, another creator @mikeybnguyen decided to try for a SpongeBob SquarePants masterpiece in the form of Handsome Squidward. And honestly, the results are stunningly accurate.

For those with a creative flair, it’s clear that Oblivion Remastered offers tools akin to those in Baldur’s Gate 3 when it comes to character customization. And players are having a lot of fun with it, creating stunning designs and horrors right alongside one another for endless entertainment. One player is embarking on a Grinch-themed playthrough thanks to the ability to craft a somewhat Grinch-like character from the Khajit character models.

Of course, for every lovingly crafted beauty, there’s also a delightfully cursed creation for those who enjoy seeing just how far they can push the character creator. One Redditor even managed to combine fandoms in an impressive way by recreating a pretty solid human version of Yu-Gi-Oh! card Pot of Greed. Horrifying? Yes. But skillful? Also yes.

Clearly, players are having fun with Oblivion Remastered right from the beginning. Even those with less patience or practice with those character sliders can enjoy the creations by just browsing Reddit, where the creative potential of the newly remastered charatcer creator shines through.

Have you spent time playing with the character creation tools in Oblivion Remastered or did you jump right into exploration? Let us know in the comments below!