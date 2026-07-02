Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC and Story Expansion Leaked

Final Fantasy VII Revelation DLC has leaked ahead of time, before its official reveal. The news comes the way of the Epic Games Store, or at least the database of the Epic Games Store. In this database, we can see that Square Enix has updated the listing for the game, and this update contains both DLC and a Story Expansion Pass. And according to this, the final game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is going to get multiple DLC releases, and possibly more than the previous two games in the trilogy. There is also mention of a Premium Edition, a Premium Plus Edition, and a pre-order bonus.

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The updates can be seen for yourself via Epic DB, which reveals that Square Enix modified the listing with well over a dozen new items. These new items include: Premium Plus Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus, Premium Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus, Story Expansion Pass, Digital Contents Pack, Pre-Purchase Bonus, DLC1, DLC2, DLC3, DLC4, DLC5, DLC6, DLC7, DLC8, and DLC9. It’s possible these are generic placeholders, and the DLC items, specifically, could be for smaller bits of DLC like DLC outfits for the FITS system. All of these DLC 1-9 are almost certainly this type of DLC, in fact. What’s more interesting is the Story Expansion Pass, which implies more than one Story Expansion. Even one would be a surprise following Rebirth.

DLC and Story Expansion Pass to Be Revealed Soon?

Normally, an update like this would imply that an official reveal would be soon, but it’s far too soon for DLC for the game to be revealed, let alone Story Expansions, the latter of which won’t be revealed until after launch. However, while none of this content may be revealed, it could be broadly announced, and judging by this leak, announced soon.

As you may know, the first game in the remake trilogy got the Episode INTERmission, a 4-6 hour story expansion. However, the second game didn’t get any story DLC, probably in preference for pivoting to the third and final game. It also did not sell as well as the first. That said, with this being the final release in the trilogy, Square Enix will now have more time for DLC and expansion content, so it makes sense. It could end up having even more post-launch content than the first game, and way more than the middle game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this information is official information, or at least it has not been communicated officially. Further, it’s possible there are nine bits of DLC planned and a Story Expansion, but plans change in game development all the time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.