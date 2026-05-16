Much-Needed PS5 Port of Popular Life Sim Delayed, Now Expected in 2027

2026 has been quite a year for life sim fans, with the back-to-back releases of Pokemon Pokopia and Tomodachi Life. And there are quite a few more exciting life sims and cozy games to look forward to, including the long-awaited Early Access launch of Paralives. But now, there is one less life sim headed to consoles in 2027. And given the PC specs required to play this major The Sims 4 competitor, its upcoming PS5 port is sorely needed for the potato PC gamers among us. Alas, inZOI is officially not coming to PS5 in 2026 and will remain available on PC only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sims 4 has been a juggernaut in the life sim space for quite some time. Many fans long for a true alternative to enjoy something different between those months-long obsessive periods with EA’s life sim. Initially, many hoped that inZOI might be the Sims 4 alternative we’ve been dreaming of. But those hyper-realistic graphics come at the cost of some pretty steep PC spec requirements, leaving many cozy gamers behind. Though it has found decent success in Early Access on PC, there’s a good chance a large part of inZOI‘s potential audience is waiting for its console launch. Now, the PS5 version of the game has officially been delayed to “the first half of 2027.” Here’s what we know.

inZOI Targeting 2027 Release for PS5 Port Following Delay

Courtesy of inZOI Studios and Krafton

inZOI first launched in Early Access for PC in March 2025. The game initially saw impressively high player counts, hitting over 87K concurrents shortly after launch. However, many cozy gamers soon found that their PC rigs weren’t quite up to the task of running inZOI. The life sim’s stunning graphics have steep requirements compared to many games in the genre. There’s also the fact that, being an Early Access release, the game lacks the years of expansion content that give players nearly infinite options in competitors like The Sims. Even so, the game retains a steady player base on Steam in Early Access, with new content added on a regular basis.

But many cozy gamers are waiting for inZOI on console. Originally, inZOI Studio hoped to deliver a PS5 version of the game sometime this year. The idea was to share a more current Early Access version of the game with the PS5 player base to get even more feedback during the inZOI development journey. But on reflection, inZOI Studio has opted to pivot from this approach. Early Access games do occasionally arrive on PS5, but it’s far less common than on PC platforms like Steam. In part citing these different player expectations, inZOI on PS5 has been pushed back to “the first half of 2027.”

Courtesy of inZOI Studio and Krafton

This news is disappointing to anyone hoping to experience inZOI on PS5 after watching PC gamers enjoy it for the past year and change. Yet the reasoning behind the decision could wind up making the game better when it does finally hit consoles. As the delay update message states, the developers “do not simply want to recreate the PC version one-to-one on console.” Instead, the team hopes to create a gaming experience that feels “natural and fully suited for console players.”

It’s no secret that games like The Sims 4 haven’t always been as easy to enjoy on consoles. So, taking some extra time to think through details like UI and controls for PS5 compared to PC certainly isn’t a bad thing. And inZOI Studio is open to feedback already, with a request to hear from PS5 gamers about their expectations for the major life sim. Not only that, but the developer will be releasing gameplay videos showcasing the major differences between the game’s PC and PS5 versions for further feedback from players. So, while we won’t be able to experience inZOI on PS5 in 2026, it sounds like it’s likely going to be in much better shape when it finally does hit the platform.

Were you hoping to play inZOI on PS5 this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!