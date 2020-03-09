Malebolgia is in Mortal Kombat 11

For Spawn fans, tonight’s trailer reveal for the character’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 11 had a lot to be excited about. From the character’s perfect design, to his brutal first fatality, it really seems like NetherRealm Studios saved the best DLC fighter for last! While Spawn seems like a force to be reckoned with in Mortal Kombat 11, there is one being that the character must literally bow before, and that’s Malebolgia, one of the rules of hell, and Spawn’s long-time opponent from the comics. The trailer perfectly captures the creature’s haunting visage, giving players a feel for what Spawn is fighting against.

Malebolgia is the reason for Spawn’s existence. After assassin Al Simmons ends up in hell, Malebolgia offers Simmons one last chance to say goodbye to his wife, in exchange for becoming a Hellspawn. Simmons agrees, but ends up amnesic on Earth, with no memory of his wife. Once Simmons discovers what has happened, he begins using his abilities for good.

At this time, it’s unknown if Malebolgia will play any bigger role in Mortal Kombat 11. In all likelihood, the creature will remain a central part of Spawn’s storyline in the game, and little else, though it would be interesting to see the creature take on a bigger role. Interestingly enough, the creature played a somewhat similar part in Spawn’s previous fighting game appearance in Soulcalibur II. Malebolgia is the catalyst for Spawn’s role in that game, having sent Spawn to seek out Soul Edge.

In the comics, Spawn eventually breaks free from Malebolgia’s influence, killing the creature. Of course, Malebolgia eventually returns, but it will be interesting to see if any of this is adapted for Spawn’s storyline in the game. The creature has been a central part in just about all of Spawn’s various appearances outside of comics, so it’s certainly in keeping with tradition to see the character in Mortal Kombat 11!

Malebolgia’s appearance in the game’s trailer just confirms the amount of detail NetherRealm has worked into Spawn’s appearance. The team clearly had Spawn fans in mind when developing the fighter. Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see if Spawn controls as good as he looks, but NetherRealm’s attention to detail and clear passion for the character certainly bode well.

