Maneater is Jaws Meets A RPG Meets A Revenge Quest

Imagine this: a Jaws single-player action role-playing game. Or rather, imagine this: a spiritual successor to Jaws Unleashed. Sounds like the stuff of dreams right? Well, Maneater from Blindside Interactive is just that.

I could say a million things about Maneater, but nothing is going to sell you more on it than just watching it in action. If eating stuff as a shark and leveling to be better at eating spring breakers sounds like your jam, then you need to check out the above trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Maneater you play as one of many sharks in the shark infested waters of the Gulf Coast. Your goal? Survive. And the more you survive and feed the more you evolve into an apex predator.

You specifically play as a Bull Shark in a massive open world packed full of prey, but also threats. The best part? You aren’t just any shark. You’re a shark on a path for revenge to kill the human who slaughtered your mother when you were young, and left you for dead.

It all sounds amazing, but unfortunately there isn’t a release date at the moment, and no platforms beyond PC. According to Blindside Interactive, it will enter early access before a full launch.

You can read more about the game below:

You were cut from your mother’s body and left to die in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu… provided you are able to kill it before it kills you.

Become a MANEATER

Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you.

Explore a massive open world

Immerse yourself in a a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on.

A Tale of Revenge

Experience a compelling tale of revenge centered around a human who slaughtered your mother and left you for dead. The ocean isn’t big enough for both of you ….

Deep Stats and Role Playing

Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies.

Experienced Team

From the minds behind Depth and Killing Floor, our goal as an early access game is to push the feeling of playing as a shark to new heights, developing a strictly single-player experience that will challenge and engage the player from start to finish. Gritty, visceral, heart-pounding action games are our calling.