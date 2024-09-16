Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Getting New Nintendo Switch Bundles

Since 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a huge system seller for Nintendo Switch. The racing game has driven a lot of interest in the system, and remains incredibly popular after all these years. This holiday season, Nintendo is making it easier than ever for players to experience Mario Kart 8 Deluxe thanks to some new bundles that will feature the game, a console, and even a one-year subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. There are two different variants of the bundle being offered, including one for the standard system model, and another for the OLED. Full details can be found below:

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - Priced at $299.99, the bundle includes a standard Switch console with a pair of Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers. Also includes a digital download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle- Priced at $349.99, the bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED model with a pair of white Joy-Con controllers. Also includes a digital download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

The two bundles are slated to be released sometime in the month of October. Each of the bundles offers a savings of about $79.98, based on the standard pricing for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($59.99) and a 12-month individual membership to Switch Online ($19.99). Potential buyers will have to decide for themselves whether that savings is worth the purchase, but it seems like a good entry point for anyone that has been on the fence about buying a Switch!

While the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is beneficial to anyone that wants to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe against online players, it also grants access to Switch apps based on the NES, SNES, and original Game Boy. These apps allow users to play more than 200 classic games released on those systems, including favorites like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Pokemon Trading Card Game. The SNES app also has the original Super Mario Kart game, so players can see how the series first began!

