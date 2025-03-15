Mario Kart Fans Just Got Some Bad News About the New Game

A new Mario Kart game for the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed alongside the console back in January. Based on this reveal, the current expectation is that the new Mario Kart game is the big Nintendo Switch 2 launch game set to release with the console. A recent report claims this isn’t true though. More specifically, the report claims that the new Mario Kart game will not be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game.

The report comes the way of Nintendo insider Samus Hunter on X, a source that has proven reliable in the past. The insider does not say much about the new Mario Kart game, such as when it will release, but they note it will not be available at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Considering it was the one and only game revealed alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 it would be surprising to see the new Mario Kart not available at the release of the console. However, Nintendo may be looking to repeat what it did with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which injected huge life into the Nintendo Switch back in 2017 a month after the console launched. This gave the Nintendo Switch a second major release after the launch window, in a quick turn around, and proved successful for the game as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe went on to sell like hotcakes.

All of that said, take this new information with a grain of salt, especially since it bucks expectation so hard. The source in question has proven reputable in the past, but this is still very much unofficial information. And so far Nintendo has not commented on it. Considering it never comments on rumors, and considering it’s not going to disclose information about the release of this new Mario Kart, we don’t expect this to change. If it does comment though we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

