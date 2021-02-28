Mario Kart 9 Rumor Reveals Release Window

✖

Mario Kart 9 hasn't been announced for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite yet, nor has Nintendo even hinted at its existence. However, according to a plethora of rumors, it's in development for Switch, Switch Lite, and possibly the Super Nintendo Switch. And according to a new rumor, it's releasing sooner than some may think. In other words, if the rumor is accurate, the turnaround from reveal to release will be a fairly small one, especially compared to other Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and Metroid Prime 4.

According to the new rumor, which comes the way of a "verified insider" over on Reset Era, Mario Kart 9 -- or whatever the next mainline installment winds up being called -- isn't just in development but is scheduled to release sometime late this year.

Unfortunately, the insider doesn't divulge any additional or more specific details about the game or its release, but it sounds like Nintendo is aiming to have it out during the holiday season, which is to say, sometime between October and December.

Not only are details here light, but what is here should be taken with a major grain of salt. While this echoes previous rumors and reports, it's still all unofficial and completely subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't provided a comment of any sort on any Mario Kart 9 rumor so far, and at the moment, it's hard to imagine this changing for this specific rumor. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the article with whatever is provided, salient or not.

