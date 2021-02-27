Pokemon Fan Makes Exciting Discovery About Diamond and Pearl Remakes

✖

A Pokemon fan has made an exciting discovery about the newly-announced remakes of Diamond and Pearl. Today, Nintendo announced Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite remakes of the two gen-four Pokemon games. At the time of the announcement, and since then, there's been no word of how Pokemon Platinum, the enhanced version of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, will be brought into the fold. As you may know, it didn't just enhance both Diamond and Pearl, but added content to the pair of experiences.

That said, while Nintendo hasn't clarified what's going on with Pokemon Platinum in regard to the pair of remakes, an eagle-eyed fan noticed what appears to be Platinum content in the announcement trailer of Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond.

More specifically, one fan noticed that an extra NPC in Floaroma Town that Platinum added is in the trailer. Now, does this confirm Platinum's additive content is accounted for, or at least partially accounted for? No, not really, but it does suggest as much.

Platinum added an extra NPC to Floaroma Town to talk to you about the Gracidea and give it to you if you came with Shaymin. Guess who's there in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/1iOazHLfQq — voltimer @ TL of Sinnohan Passion (@voltimer_) February 26, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this speculation nor has it inadvertently confirmed or debunked it with anything it's said about the remakes. That said, if any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. While it's unlikely Nintendo will provide any type of comment on all of this, it could reveal more information about the remakes in the coming days that does debunk or confirm the observation.

