Mario Kart Rumor Claims Huge LEGO Icons Set Coming This Year

The vast majority of LEGO’s collaborations with Nintendo have been aimed at fans of all-ages. That’s not always the case though, as there have also been bigger, more expensive sets designed to appeal to older collectors. It appears that we’ll be getting another set like that later this year. According to a recent leak, a “massive” set inspired by Mario Kart will be hitting stores in July. The set will retail for $170, and will be part of the LEGO Icons line, which usually has sets based on real-world vehicles. According to the website Brick Fanatics, the move could be an attempt to tie-in with the upcoming Mario Kart game for Nintendo Switch 2.

At this time, the set’s existence is just a rumor, and readers should keep that in mind ahead of a full reveal. The timing would make a lot of sense given the new Mario Kart game in development, and when you consider that the main Super Mario LEGO line just got Mario Kart builds at the start of 2025. The overall popularity of the Mario Kart series would also make this set a no-brainer. Whether or not the Kart would have some kind of compatibility with any existing sets remains to be seen.

LEGO Mario Kart toys were added to the super mario line in january 2025

In 2024, LEGO released two big Nintendo sets aimed at adult collectors. The biggest one was a set based on the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda franchise, which was priced at $299. The second was a Super Mario World set featuring a pixel take on Mario and Yoshi. While that set was not part of the overall LEGO Super Mario line, it did feature compatibility with the LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures, triggering sound effects from the game. It’s possible we could see something similar if this LEGO Mario Kart rumor pans out.

While Nintendo and LEGO have yet to confirm the existence of this LEGO Mario Kart set, we do know of at least one other 2025 set aimed at older fans. Last month, the two companies announced that a LEGO set based on the original Game Boy will be released in October 2025. So far, only a teaser trailer for the set has appeared online, leaving fans to speculate about what it will look like, and what games might be represented in the set.

On April 2nd, a Nintendo Direct presentation will take place, revealing a bunch of new details about Nintendo Switch 2. It’s expected that we’ll also get a much closer look at the new Mario Kart game, so it’s possible that we could see the LEGO Mario Kart set officially announced on that day. If the set really is coming out in July, an April reveal would make a lot of sense. Of course, it’s also possible we could see an announcement even earlier; March 10th is Mario Day, and every year sees a number of different announcements from Nintendo and its partners. A huge Mario Kart LEGO set would fit well with what we’ve seen in the past!

