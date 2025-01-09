Nintendo Announces LEGO Game Boy

The partnership between Nintendo and LEGO continues to provide sets that appeal to fans both old and young alike. We already got some new Mario Kart and Animal Crossing sets to start off the year, and now we know a big one that will be coming out in October. Nintendo has released a brief teaser trailer for a LEGO take on the original Game Boy, but no images of the finished set have been provided. Instead, we got a look at the buttons and D-pad, and not much else. Unfortunately, it isn’t a whole lot to go on, but it’s possible we could learn more from the two companies in the near future (or from leakers).

While a lot of Nintendo fans have already shared their enthusiasm for the new set, many have replied to today’s news with frustration. This is the second announcement Nintendo has made today, and neither of them had anything to do with the company’s new console, tentatively named “Nintendo Switch 2.” Fans know that an announcement will happen at some point before the end of March, and everyone is clearly ready for it to happen. Nintendo doesn’t seem ready just yet though, which means we’re going to see some other announcements in the meantime! The teaser trailer for the LEGO Game Boy set can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

This is actually the second LEGO set based on a Nintendo system. A set based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System was released back in 2020, and featured a “playable” copy of the original Super Mario Bros. game. At this time, we don’t know if the LEGO Game Boy will similarly feature a playable cartridge, but there are plenty of games that would be a good fit. Pokemon Red and Blue would be the most logical choice, given their association with the system. However, that might be difficult given The Pokemon Company’s licensing deals with Mega Bloks. Tetris would also be a smart fit, but that could also result in some licensing headaches, since Nintendo doesn’t own the game.

If the LEGO Game Boy really is going to feature a cartridge of its own, it’s possible we could see one of the Super Mario Land games. The first one isn’t very well-regarded, but Super Mario Land 2 would be a wise choice. It’s also possible that we could see The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. There has only been one Zelda set released by LEGO so far, so the Game Boy set would be a smart way to further use the license. Of course, it’s entirely possible that LEGO could make a set with multiple cartridge build options, just as the LEGO Zelda set had designs based on Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild, depending on the builder’s preference.

Given the sheer size and quality of the Game Boy library, there are a lot of great things that can be done with a LEGO set based on the system. We also don’t know how the screen will be handled; will it feature the olive green color from launch, black and white from the Pocket era, or color like we saw with GBC? There are a lot of unanswered questions at the moment, but hopefully the final product will be worth seeking out for Nintendo fans!

Are you excited about the LEGO Game Boy? Have you purchased any of the other LEGO Nintendo sets?