Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Start Time and Date Confirmed

In January, a Nintendo Direct centered on Nintendo Switch 2 was announced. We’ve known for a few weeks now that the presentation will take place on Wednesday April 2nd, but no further details were revealed. This morning, Nintendo announced a start time for the event. The Nintendo Direct will begin at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET. Unfortunately, that’s still all the information that we have so far, and Nintendo has yet to announce how long it will be, or exactly what we can expect when the livestream takes place. Presumably, it will be aired simultaneously on the company’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Hopefully the Nintendo Direct will provide us with a look at more software for the system, and reveal a launch date and price point. Right now, the only game Nintendo has officially announced is a new Mario Kart. Third-party publishers have been very eager to make some announcements, and we’ve gotten a few vague hints about software that will be released for the system. For example, Platonic has said that its game Yooka-Replaylee will be released for “Nintendo platforms.”

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Nintendo’s new system. It’s been nearly 8 years since the current Switch was released, and fans are eager to see what Nintendo has in store for Switch 2. A dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation should be the perfect place for fans to learn a lot more information, and for Nintendo to win over anyone that’s still on the fence. It’s unlike Nintendo to announce a presentation like this months in advance, but the early notice is likely increasing the hype!

